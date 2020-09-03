Hegemon USA increasingly finds itself isolated on the world stage.

The harder it pressures, bullies, otherwise threatens and/or bludgeons other countries to bend to its will, the further its isolation longer-term.

On Tuesday, Joint Commission of the JCPOA signatories Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran met in Vienna, a statement by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov saying the following:

“We are witnessing an important process of consolidation of parties to the JCPOA against this American venture.” “We are certain that the results of today’s event will help our colleagues in New York continue their work in the right direction.”

Ministers attending the meeting stressed the importance of preserving the landmark JCPOA agreement.

By abandoning it illegally in May 2018, the Trump regime has no say on matters relating to it.

Remaining P4+1 countries oppose imposing snapback sanctions on Iran, what the Trump regime vowed to do unilaterally in flagrant violation of the rule of law both wings of the US one-party state ignore with disturbing regularity.

Ryabkov stressed that

“(w)e are certain that if the international community and the UN Council members will continue to stick to principled positions on this issue, which is what we are working on, then the situation will emerge when the US will be alone in the UN Security Council with this paradoxical point of view.” “At least, such a unique development seems rather likely.” “Therefore, the US can end up losing a lot if it does not review its unfounded position and does not take obvious things into account.”

Ryabkov told other ministers of Vladimir Putin’s call for a Persian Gulf security summit, saying:

“The Russian delegation used the (Vienna meeting) to substantively deliver not only details of this proposal, but also to promote the colleagues’ understanding of the concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf area, which we put forward in an updated form last year.”

Following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas before the Vienna meeting, both ministers agreed on the importance of preserving the JCPOA.

Maas stressed it at a Tuesday press conference. The Trump regime has no support for abandoning what’s affirmed by SC Res. 2231, making the JCPOA binding international law.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif earlier denounced the US for being an “unreliable partner that is violating all legal norms and doesn’t abide by its obligations.”

From Vienna on Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the following:

“All JCPOA members and the majority of the international community members are opposed to the US’ unilateral policies and its policy of weakening multilateralism, international organizations and multilateral approaches in the international relations.” “Everybody complains about the measures the US is taking to ruin the international institutions.”

On Wednesday, Iranian President Rouhani said the Trump regime “will certainly not succeed in its claim that it would return all the sanctions against Iran later in September,” adding:

“It is another meaningless and baseless claim by the US, as it deprived itself of any right when it walked out of the (JCPOA) deal in 2018.”

A joint statement by remaining P4+1 signatories on Tuesday said the following in full:

“1. A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place in Vienna on 1st September, 2020.” “Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement.” “The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by EEAS Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran at the level of Political Directors/Deputy Foreign Ministers.” “2. All participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement recalling that it is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, as endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015).” “Full implementation of the agreement by all sides remains crucial.” “3. In light of recent discussions in the United Nations Security Council in New York concerning the issue of the attempted reinstatement of previously lifted UN sanctions, the participants reaffirmed that the United States unilaterally announced its cessation of participation in the JCPOA on 8 May 2018 and that it had not participated in any JCPOA-related activities subsequently.” “Participants reconfirmed that it therefore could not be considered as a participant State.” “In this regard, participants also reaffirmed their various statements and communications made previously at the Security Council including that of the High Representative of 20 August as Co-ordinator of the JCPOA to the effect that the US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under UNSC resolution 2231.” 4. Participants welcomed the Joint Statement of Iran and the IAEA dated 26 August the implementation of which has already started.” “In this context, they recalled the important role of the IAEA as the sole impartial and independent international organization responsible for the monitoring and verification of nuclear non-proliferation commitments.” “5. The Joint Commission addressed nuclear as well as sanctions lifting issues under the agreement. Experts will continue discussions on all issues of concern.” “6. Participants reiterated the importance of nuclear non-proliferation projects, in particular the Arak Modernization Project and the stable isotope project in Fordow.” “Taking into account the potential consequences of the US decision in May to end the Arak waiver, participants reiterated their strong support and collective responsibility for the continuation of the project.” “7. The meeting took place against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic.” “Participants expressed their solidarity with all countries affected in their efforts to address the outbreak.” “The Joint Commission had not been able to convene recently due to relevant travel restrictions.”

If remaining P4+1 JCPOA signatories abide by their commitments to reject US demands for snapback sanctions on Iran and for the UN arms embargo on the country to expire on October 18, the Trump regime will be isolated on these issues and can be effectively countered.

