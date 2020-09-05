First published on September 9, 2017

Nineteen years ago next week, people in the United States got jolted out of their complacency and sense of security when two airplanes struck the Twin Towers, resulting in the collapse of those buildings, the deaths of nearly 3000 innocents, and the start of the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT).

The ‘new normal’ was ushered in on September 11, 2001. Americans, suddenly realizing how vulnerable they were to attack from this outside enemy, backed their president’s plan to reek vengeance on the ‘evildoers’ who ‘hate us for our freedoms.’ Americans also seemed to invite the ‘necessary’ steps of enhancing state surveillance powers, and liberty undermining ‘anti-terrorism’ measures like the PATRIOT Act as a safeguard against the terrorist menace lurking under their beds.

But a skepticism about the official story began to emerge as President Bush and his administration began building the case for the Global War on Terrorism. Questions about insider trading in the stocks belonging to the airlines of the hijacked aircraft, Osama Bin Laden’s documented links with US Intelligence, the failure to scramble military aircraft to intercept the hijacked planes, and the unusually fast collapses of the World Trade Centre towers all provoked theories that the 9/11 attacks constituted a ‘false flag’ or ‘inside job.’

“We must speak the truth about terror. Let us never tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories concerning the attacks of September the 11th; malicious lies that attempt to shift the blame away from the terrorists, themselves, away from the guilty.” – US President George W Bush (November 10, 2001)

Authorities appear to have closed the books on all such inquiries following the release of the Official 9/11 Commission Report in 2004, but stubborn researchers and activists have continued to question and challenge the pre-text of the war Vice President Dick Cheney said “will not end in our lifetimes.”

Today, we live in an era when the majority of post secondary students remember 9/11 vaguely, if at all.

The general public is greeted to a host of other concerns, including monster hurricanes, fall-out from the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the racially charged clashes in Charlottesville and other cities, the deterioration of relations between the US and Russia, and the sabre-rattling currently directed at the Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea. One wonders, in the face of these clear and present dangers, whether exposing the 9/11 legend can have much of an impact on world affairs in 2017.

To address this subject, the Global Research News Hour has sought out two individuals whose dedication to 9/11 Truth research and education has become legendary.

Richard Gage AIA is a San Francisco Bay Area architect, a member of the American Institute of Architects and the founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. In the first part of our program Gage discusses current 9/11 Truth activities. These include a supposedly groundbreaking professional study into the September 11 collapse of World Trade Centre 7, and the involvement of members of Congress in tabling of legislation mandating a renewed investigation into 9/11. Gage expresses his conviction that 9/11 Truth and Justice can and will prevail!

Michel Chossudovsky is professor (emeritus) of Economics at the University of Ottawa, an award- winning author of 11 books, and director of the Centre for Research on Globalization, whose website globalresearch.ca launched just two days before 9/11. With the publication of his September 12, 2001 article “Who is Osama Bin Laden” he became among the first people in the world to publicly question the official 9/11 narrative. In the final half of the program, Chossudovsky maintains that even 16 years later, debunking the official 9/11 narrative is critical. He also elaborates on the geopolitical context of the War on Terrorism, including the actual motives behind US military operations in Afghanistan then and today.

Notes: