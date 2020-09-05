A Green New Deal for Workers

By Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, September 04, 2020

The COVID pandemic and economic collapse have highlighted the race and class inequalities in our society. With more than 35 million jobs lost, millions have lost their employer-connected health insurance in the middle of a pandemic. COVID-19 deaths are disproportionately afflicting working-class people, particularly Black, Latinx, and Indigenous people. The case for universal healthcare through a publicly-funded Medicare for All has never been stronger.

UN Says New Polio Outbreak in Sudan Caused by Oral Vaccine

By Maria Cheng, September 04, 2020

In a statement this week, WHO said two children in Sudan — one from South Darfur state and the other from Gedarif state, close to the border with Ethiopia and Eritrea — were paralyzed in March and April. Both had been recently vaccinated against polio. WHO said initial outbreak investigations show the cases are linked to an ongoing vaccine-derived outbreak in Chad that was first detected last year and is now spreading in Chad and Cameroon.

Focus: Fears Grow over China’s Possible Massive Sales of U.S. Debt as Weapon

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa, September 04, 2020

With Sino-U.S. tensions escalating over several security and economic issues, fears are mounting in the financial markets that China may massively sell U.S. government debt it holds as a weapon to choke the world’s biggest economy.

If Beijing, which owns more than $1 trillion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds, really takes such action, that would push down debt prices and drive up interest rates in the United States, stifling investment and consumer spending at home.

Important Questions and Answers on the COVID-19 Crisis. Saving Lives?

By Dr. Pascal Sacré, September 03, 2020

To “save lives”?

The media say that it is the COVID-19 disease that causes all these consequences, unemployment, economic disasters, pathogenic containment?

NO!

It is the management of your government, of these “experts” that is the cause!

How an “Act of God” Pandemic Is Destroying the West

By Prof Michael Hudson, September 03, 2020

Before juxtaposing the U.S. and alternative responses to the corona virus’s economic effects, I would like to step back in time to show how the pandemic has revealed a deep underlying problem. We are seeing the consequences of Western societies painting themselves into a debt corner by their creditor-oriented philosophy of law. Neoliberal anti-government (or more accurately, anti-democratic) ideology has centralized social planning and state power in “the market,” meaning specifically the financial market on Wall Street and in other financial centers.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 03, 2020

Millions of people have lost their jobs, and their lifelong savings. In developing countries, poverty and despair prevail. We are told the it is V the Virus which is responsible for the wave of bankruptcies and unemployment.

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy and extreme poverty.

The Reason Why Italy Deploys Its Fighters in Lithuania

By Manlio Dinucci, September 03, 2020

This large exercise called “Allied Sky” – said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – demonstrates “the powerful commitment of the United States to the Allies and confirms that we are able to deter aggression.” The allusion to “Russian aggression” in Europe is evident.

The B-52s, that were transferred on August 22 from North Dakota Minot Air Base to Fairford in Great Britain, are not old Cold War planes used only for parades. They have been continuously modernized, and retain their role as long-range strategic bombers. Now they are further enhanced.

Can you help us keep up the work we do? Namely, bring you the important news overlooked or censored by the mainstream media and fight the corporate and government propaganda, the purpose of which is, more than ever, to “fabricate consent” and advocate war for profit.

We thank all the readers who have contributed to our work by making donations or becoming members.

If you have the means to make a small or substantial donation to contribute to our fight for truth, peace and justice around the world, your gesture would be much appreciated.