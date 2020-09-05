Was Putin critic Alexey Navalny’s illness aboard a flight to Moscow a naturally occurring metabolic disorder as diagnosed by Russian doctors or something more sinister?

If the latter, was the incident manufactured to blame Russia for what no motive or evidence indicates it had anything to do with.

What happened to Navalny is reminiscent of the elaborate March 2018 father and daughter Sergey and Yulia novichok nerve agent poisoning hoax — an anti-Russia false flag.

Whatever caused their reported illness wasn’t from a reported military-grade nerve agent — the most toxic of known chemical substances, exposure causing death in minutes.

The same holds for Navalny. If poisoned by a novichok nerve agent before boarding a flight to Moscow, he’d have died in the airport terminal.

Others he came in contact with would have been contaminated, becoming seriously ill and perishing.

None of the above happened, and after two weeks since falling ill, Navalny is hospitalized at Berlin’s Charite hospital in a medically induced coma — alive, not dead.

When taken to Omsk for treatment, 44 hours of heroic efforts by Russian doctors saved his life.

In response to Germany saying that toxicologists in the country identified novichok traces in Navalny’s system, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the following:

“Instead of a thorough investigation and scrupulous joint work with the aim of obtaining authentic results, our partners prefer to make more public statements without presenting any facts,” adding: “All this is another (Russophobic) information campaign.” “What is most important and sad…is that our partners openly neglect — today it was demonstrated very clearly — the available mechanisms of legal interaction for obtaining genuine results.” “The German government turned the microphone on and said what it said.” “As far as we understand, the target audience of (Wednesday’s) statements were the European Union and NATO.” “The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was mentioned for some reason as well.” “All this was done instead of what should have been done first thing — a reply to the query from the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office.”

Last Thursday, Germany’s Justice Ministry received a request from Russia for legal assistance in getting to the bottom of what happened to Navalny.

Earlier this week, Moscow’s prosecutor general’s office asked German doctors to share their clinical findings on Navalny with their Russian counterparts.

In Omsk, they found no traces of poison or other toxins in his blood or urine, saying his illness was caused by abnormally low glucose in his blood because of a metabolic imbalance.

Putin critic Navalny is a minor irritant with scant public support.

Nothing remotely suggests that Russia would want him eliminated or otherwise harmed. No plausible motive exists.

If what happened to Navalny wasn’t natural, anti-Russia elements most likely were involved — a false flag similar to what harmed the Skripals in March 2018.

A the time, not a shred of evidence suggested Russian involvement, the same highly likely true about Navalny.

US-led Russophobes have everything to gain from his illness if determined to be from foul play, Moscow the loser under this scenario.

Based on findings by Russian doctors, his illness appears natural, but anti-Russia foul play can’t be ruled out until a thorough joint investigation is undertaken by Russian and German experts.

Until completed and findings made public, conclusions drawn by German sources are premature.

They’re highly suspicious for claiming that Navalny was poisoned by a novichok nerve agent that would have killed him — and others he came in contact with — in minutes if exposed to the toxin.

A Final Comment

Belarusian President Lukashenko claimed his government intercepted a phone call between Berlin and Warsaw, showing that Angela Merkel’s claim that Navalny was poisoned by a novichok nerve agent, what she called “attempted murder,” was false.

According to Sputnik News, “Telegram channel Pul Pervogo (aired) a video (of) Lukashenko” sharing the above information with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting in Minsk, the Belarusian president saying the following:

“I have to tell you that yesterday or the day before yesterday before Merkel made a statement (saying) they wanted to silence Navalny, we intercepted a conversation.” “As far as we understand, it’s Warsaw talking with Berlin — two persons on the line.” “Our radar intelligence intercepted it…There was no poisoning of Navalny.” “The specialists prepared facts and maybe statements (prepared) for Merkel…” “They did it to make sure that Putin would not interfere in Belarusian affairs.”

Lukashenko added that his government will send the intercepted recording to Russia’s Federal Security Service for further analysis.

