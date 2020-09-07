6 hours ago September 7, 2020Jaime C.

Video: Confronting the Lies about the Virus: The Fear Campaign Has No Scientific Basis

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, September 07, 2020
Closing down the Global Economy as a means to combating the Virus.

That’s what they want us to believe.

If the public had been informed that Covid-19 is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat…

The data and concepts have been manipulated with a view to sustaining the fear campaign.

The estimates are meaningless.

The figures have been hyped to justify the lockdown and the closure of the national economy, with devastating economic and social consequences.

The Virus is held responsible for poverty and mass unemployment. 

Video: What is Covid-19. The Fear Campaign has no Scientific Basis. Michel Chossudovsky

With Excerpts from Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Speech to a Mass Protest Movement in Berlin

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2020

