Our media is dutifully reminding us that it was 19 years ago since the traumatic events of 9/11.

Here in Brussels, we usually have a solemn ceremony every Sept 11th in front of a large twisted metal beam from one of the top floors of the North WTC tower that is called the “9/11 and Article 5 Memorial”.It reminds not only about the strange things that happened to the WTC that day, but also that these events led Europe to join in the “War on Terror” that Pres. George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld initiated on that day.I never go to that Memorial : it is situated in the same Commune as where I live, but on the restricted grounds of NATO, where even journalists are no longer welcome, due to that strange SARS-virus everyone is talking about.

To me, a simple General Practitioner in Belgium, this anniversary represents 19 years of media lies. More sadly for me, it also represents 19 years of complicit academic silence.

The urge to write this today comes fresh from arriving back from a large demonstration in Brussels of the performing artists and event sector, who are now in their 7th month of not being able to work due to the fears of spreading the new SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The talking points of our leaders, like Ursula von der Leyen, the UN and WHO has been : “There is no treatment against Covid-19”, and “We will not go back to normal until the virus vanishes or there is a vaccine”.

Major efforts are deployed to contain the spread of the new virus, including a tracking system that seems like the wet-dream of one of those IT-technofascists.

The government, media and academia keep hammering that these measures are necessary, as there is otherwise no way to counter this new virus.

But the people in the street do not believe what their government, media and academics are telling them.

Should we be surprised?

Every 11th of the month I take the day off, in protest against the complacency and complicitness of especially our media, politicians, lawyers and academics to not be curious about what really took place on September 11th, 2001.

One of those days of protest, back in June 2008, I found myself at a conference organized jointly by the Belgian Red Cross and EUropean RESources for victims of TErrorism (EURESTE).The full day conference was about how to communicate to a population during a catastrophe.The take home message was to make sure only one message was given, – even if it turns out later that this message is not the truthful one.

The take home message for a citizen should be:do not trust an anonymous authority – especially if it is speaking with only one voice out of some kind of sanitary crisis task force.

As we were discussing the events of September 11th during the conference, I brought up how the “Emergency Management Center”, ( just before evacuating WTC7 themselves) sent repetitious instructions not to evacuate the Twin Towers, even after the second plane had hit the South Tower.

We kind of had a similar situation here in Belgium, just as we started having an increase in Covid-19 cases, anonymous government experts put out recommendations not to use hydroxychloroquine to treat our vulnerable and sick patients.They also managed to confiscate most of the available pharmaceutical stockpiles and move the HCQ to a secure place, where it was kept as reserves for the Belgian Army, and handed out parsimoniously to hospitals respecting strict regulations of its use.

It is not that hydroxychloroquine is a dangerous drug: it has been in use for 70 years and has probably been sold in more units than any other prescription drug.What seemed to be so dangerous with the drug, was that if indeed it was a very cheap and effective way to treat early cases of COVID-19 in vulnerable patients, then the enormous “COVID-19 security measures” would no longer be necessary.

The big trouble is that once the government has closed ranks to defend its original message, a whole process of credibility damage management sets in, and the original erroneous messages need to be maintained.

We can also see this with September 11th 2001 :if you look up the event on a Wikipedia page today, you will read a tale about the tragic events of Sept 11 that closely follows the storyline that was penned in the New-York Times on Sept 12th 2001, or perhaps before that…

Through the magic of “The Great Wurlitzer”, this storyline went out to all the World’s newspapers and medias. Once the story-line established itself, it pancaked on more and more layers of professional spin so hardly any official media or academic institution challenged the story, even though any sane child above 10 years of age would understand that 3 enormous skyscrapers cannot pulverise to dust – and produce lakes of molten metal – by being hit by 2 airplanes.

Due to the collective trauma of the crime that was perpetuated on Sept. 11th, peoples sane and comfortable belief in physical reality was severely shaken.For a great many, especially the academics and the journalists, who are employed to be knowledgeable, could not face the cognitive pain of having to admit to themselves that they were perhaps wrong.I have been witnessing a process of 19 years of damage control to protect the original narrative that was set into motion.

This is why academia and main-stream news coverage and most politicians cannot be trusted today.

These people are engaged in damage control of their own reputation.In order to thrive in their ranks, you need to prove how blind, ignorant or careless you are towards certain talking points/realities.Like the politicians Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld, reality is no longer the place to be : the name of the game is to impose a reality like the builders of an Empire, for others to comply to.

If you would like to make a stand for Science, Truth and Justice in our society, it could have a lot of healing effect to actually also address this 19 year old cancer in our collective human psyche :This week is a great time to find out from some of the best sources what independent researchers have uncovered thus far :there will be a 3 day “Justice Rising Conference” from Sept 11th to September 13th.You can all join in while the conference will be streaming on www.AE911Truth.org.The conference is free, but of-course we hope many will be inspired to join in and help in any way they can to restore integrity to academia and science.

AE911Truth.org is also running an appeal, together with 9/11 victim families, to force the National Institute for Standards in Technology ( NIST) to review and correct the many errors in the 2008 NIST report that describes the cause of collapse of WTC7 on the afternoon of Sept 11th 2001.

The medical journal “The Lancet” had one of those NIST moments, when it was caught publishing flawed data that seemed to be tailor made to throw hydroxychloroquine in a bad light.The publishing of such clearly falsified material had serious consequences: many doctors stopped giving their Covid-19 patients hydroxychloroquine, and some of these patients died.

As you blunder into more and more horridly bad policy decisions, the stakes increase to maintain the original storyline, even though a reality-check will show that you have built your castle in quicksand.

This is where we stand today :we have the media, politicians and academia that we deserve, since we allow them – at least these last 19 ignominious years, to hide the obvious truth in plain sight, in order to be able to maintain their narrative.

This time, it is not an un-investigated mass murder leading to 19 years of multiple ugly and totally unnecessary war theatres in foreign lands.This time, it is about human society as we know it, being run by an elite that seeks total control over our body, and all our monetary transactions.

The time is ripe to invite human values and common sense back to the forefront of our daily lives.

It is time that we put our chosen politicians and media to a litmus test : do they have any credibility about understanding common sense issues like what really happened on Sept. 11th 2001, or why is it that we have a World Health Organisation that seems uninterested in treatments that work against Covid-19, unless it involves an experimental vaccine destined for 7 Billion healthy people?

The people who continue lying or push for well financed but extremely dangerous Big-Pharma/IT solutions, they do not deserve to be trusted.

The human race has an opportunity NOW to go back to common sense, or it can choose to believe “Dr. Tedros” and “Dr. Bill Gates” that there is no going back to normal – unless we all sign on to the digital currency trap, and perhaps accept that our genome will need quarterly updates like our omnipresent Microsoft computers and Windows systems.

I am sick of these last 19 years of media lies.

If you could help out to bring back common sense to our media, I promise I’ll go back to work, even on the 11th of the month!

Thank-you in advance for all who spread light, love, and common sense.A very heart-felt thank-you to www.GlobalResearch.cafor providing all these 19 years of independent journalism, that, much better than TNYT, helped me better understand the bigger picture as seen from diverse independent perspectives.

Please remember to attend the 3 day FREE on-line conference at www.AE911Truth.org+ make a donation there or here , at www.GlobalResearch.ca