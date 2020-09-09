10 hours ago September 9, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Video: Outside the London Show-trial of Julian Assange: John Pilger’s Speech

By John Pilger
Global Research, September 09, 2020
World Socialist Web Site 8 September 2020

Veteran investigative journalist and filmmaker John Pilger delivered the following speech outside London’s Old Bailey Central Criminal Court on Monday, the first day of resumed show-trial proceedings for the extradition of Julian Assange to the US. Pilger, along with a number of other leading journalists and human right monitors, was denied access to the court.

*

The original source of this article is World Socialist Web Site
Copyright © John PilgerWorld Socialist Web Site, 2020

