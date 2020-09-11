Selected Articles: 19 Years After 9/11

If you look to Global Research as a resource for information and understanding, to stay current on world events, or to experience honesty and transparency in your news coverage, please consider making a donation or becoming a member. Your donations are essential in enabling us to meet our costs and keep the website up and running. Click below to become a member or to make a donation to Global Research now!

Why 9/11 Matters 19 Years Later. The Spinning of 9/11, “Political Trickery”

By Michael Welch, Anthony Hall, Richard Gage, and Prof. Graeme MacQueen, September 11, 2020

Now, on the 19th anniversary of 9/11, some people might be doubting whether the narrative still connects with a dreary and desolate planet. Resources have shifted away from countries supporting terrorism to a new cold war with Russia and China. In the last seven years or so, Putin alone was found responsible (or so the story goes) of illegal violence in Ukraine, stirring up trouble in Syria, poisoning an ex-Russian spy and his daughter (they recovered), and now taking on his political rival, opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Heck, he is even responsible for putting Trump in the White House!

The Truth behind 9/11: Who Is Osama Bin Laden?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 11, 2020

At eleven o’clock, on the morning of September 11, the Bush administration had already announced that Al Qaeda was responsible for the attacks on the World Trade Center (WTC) and the Pentagon. This assertion was made prior to the conduct of an indepth police investigation.

That same evening at 9.30 pm, a “War Cabinet” was formedintegrated by a select number of top intelligence and military advisors. And at 11.00 pm, at the end of that historic meeting at the White House, the “War on Terrorism” was officially launched.

Examining 9/11 and America’s “War on Terrorism”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 10, 2020

From the very outset, I questioned the official story, which described nineteen Al Qaeda sponsored hijackers involved in a highly sophisticated and organized operation. My first objective was to reveal the true nature of this illusive “enemy of America”, who was “threatening the Homeland”.

The myth of the “outside enemy” and the threat of “Islamic terrorists” was the cornerstone of the Bush administration’s military doctrine, used as a pretext to invade Afghanistan and Iraq, not to xii America’s “War on Terrorism” mention the repeal of civil liberties and constitutional government in America.

The “Inside Job” Hypothesis of the 9/11 Attacks: JFK, 9/11 and the American Left

By Prof. Graeme MacQueen, September 09, 2020

On November 23, 1963, the day after John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Fidel Castro gave a talk on Cuban radio and television.[1] He pulled together, as well as he could in the amount of time available to him, the evidence he had gathered from news media and other sources, and he reflected on this evidence.

The questions he posed were well chosen: they could serve as a template for those confronting complex acts of political violence. Were there contradictions and absurdities in the story being promoted in the U.S. media? Who benefitted from the assassination? Were intelligence agencies claiming to know more than they could legitimately know? Was there evidence of foreknowledge of the murder? What was the main ideological clash in powerful U.S. circles and how did Kennedy fit in? Was there a faction that had the capacity and willingness to carry out such an act? And so on.

From 9/11 to Covid-19: 19 Years of Media Lies.

By Dr. Eric Beeth, September 08, 2020

Here in Brussels, we usually have a solemn ceremony every Sept 11th in front of a large twisted metal beam from one of the top floors of the North WTC tower that is called the “9/11 and Article 5 Memorial”. It reminds not only about the strange things that happened to the WTC that day, but also that these events led Europe to join in the “War on Terror” that Pres. George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld initiated on that day. I never go to that Memorial : it is situated in the same Commune as where I live, but on the restricted grounds of NATO, where even journalists are no longer welcome, due to that strange SARS-virus everyone is talking about.

9/11 News Coverage: How 36 Reporters Brought Us the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition on 9/11

By Ted Walter and Prof. Graeme MacQueen, September 06, 2020

The widely held belief that the Twin Towers collapsed as a result of the airplane impacts and the resulting fires is, unbeknownst to most people, a revisionist theory. Among individuals who witnessed the event firsthand, the more prevalent hypothesis was that the Twin Towers had been brought down by massive explosions.

This observation was first made 14 years ago in the article, “118 Witnesses: The Firefighters’ Testimony to Explosions in the Twin Towers.” A review of interviews conducted with 503 members of the New York Fire Department (FDNY) in the weeks and months after 9/11 revealed that 118 of them described witnessing what they interpreted that day to be explosions. Only 10 FDNY members were found describing the destruction in ways supportive of the fire-induced collapse hypothesis.

Video: 9/11 and the Global War on Terrorism

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and James Corbett, September 06, 2020

Millions of people have been misled regarding the causes and consequences of 9/11.

9/11 marks the onslaught of the “Global War on Terrorism” (GWOT), used as a pretext and a justification by the US and its NATO allies to carry out a “war without borders”, a global war of conquest.