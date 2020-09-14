As a student of both the Kennedy brothers’ assassinations and 9/11 this writer was able to interview very interesting researchers on these topics. Ed Curtin and James DeEugenio have been very astute as to the former. They joined my radio show in the past and shed important light on what really most likely went down in Dallas and in Los Angeles. Recently I interviewed 9/11 Truth activist Phil Restino on the takedown of the Twin Towers, the ‘hole’ in the Pentagon and the suspected ‘shoot down’ of the 4th plane in Pennsylvania on that tragic day.

As with the JFK and RFK murders, 9/11 investigations by independent researchers paint a most macabre picture.

To go over the literal piles of facts that the ‘Made for Propaganda official commission’ refused to discuss and evaluate is mind boggling! Let’s just leave that basket of information to those like Restino in the 9/11 Truth movement. I just wish to list a few of what I will call coincidences of the goings on of that Tuesday in September, 2001:

Amazing on the very day that (supposedly) Osama Bin Laden‘s group of men took over those four planes and piloted three of them into those buildings, NORAD (North America Aerospace Defense Command) along with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) were conducting war games. They called this ‘Operation Vigilant Guardian’ and it was a war game using, are you ready for this, FAKE COMMERCIAL AIRPLANE HIJACKINGS! This was a highly secret war game that no one in the news media or general public was allowed to know about. Imagine, if our enemies knew in advance of this war game, maybe they would actually use it as cover for real hijackings. Oh, isn’t that what happened? What a **** coincidence!

On that very morning of September 11, 2001 Junior Bush was scheduled to be at an elementary school in Sarasota Florida to visit with a class, and read to them. On his way into the building Junior Bush got word that the first plane crashed into one of the towers. He was heard to say ‘They should check that pilot’s license’ or something of that nature. He then sat in the classroom with the kids, on a visit that was highly pre publicized. Translated, any ‘evil doers’ could know that the president of the USA was going to be there at that time. Why is that important? Well, when the news of the 2nd plane going into the 2nd tower was relayed to Junior’s staff, his chief of staff, Andrew Card, is seen walking over to Junior and whispering it into his ear. Junior is seen sitting there and then continues to read to the kids for anywhere from seven minutes on. The exact time is not as important as this: In Clint Eastwood’s 1993 film ‘In the Line of Fire’ the Secret Service is on the lookout for a possible assassin. At a function the president is attending, as he is speaking to the assembled guests, a balloon pops. All hell breaks loose as the Secret Service literally pushes the president the hell out of the building. On 9/11 2001 they just stand by and let Junior continue, and then rush him out. Why?

On that terrible day, before the dastardly deed was done, traffic controllers had four planes out there, with two approaching NY city airspace, that were not responding. When the powers that be were notified of this, and we had McGuire AFB just 72 miles from NYC. Yet, they had interceptor jets leave from Otis AFB in Massachusetts, which is 190 miles away, IF they do a circle route. Why? Well, they failed to arrive in time. When the 3rd plane was missing and not responding, the one that (supposedly) fit that jumbo jet cone through that small hole in the Pentagon, why was it allowed to do its dastardly deed? Washington DC is the most fortified city in the world, with missile batteries surrounding the city, and Andrews AFB right nearby. Yet, they just allowed the rogue plane to continue on its course heading right in.

Read the many great books and watch the many great documentaries on the 9/11 scam as I refer to it.

Just go to 9/11 Truth.org and check out the myriad of investigative work done by an literal army of dedicated people.

