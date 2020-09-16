Virtual School Dangers: The Hazards of “Police State Education” During COVID-19

By John W. Whitehead, September 16, 2020

As a result, over the course of the past 30 years, the need to keep the schools “safe” from drugs and weapons has become a thinly disguised, profit-driven campaign to transform them into quasi-prisons, complete with surveillance cameras, metal detectors, police patrols, zero tolerance policies, lock downs, drug sniffing dogs, school resource officers, strip searches, and active shooter drills.

How Xinjiang “Interferes” with the EU-China Deal

By Pepe Escobar, September 16, 2020

What the EU essentially wants is equal treatment for their companies in China, similar to how Chinese companies are treated inside the EU. Diplomats confirmed the key areas are telecoms, the automobile market – which should be totally open – and the end of unfair competition by Chinese steel.

Last week, the head of Siemens, Joe Kaeser, threw an extra spanner in the works, telling Die Zeit that “we categorically condemn every form of oppression, forced labor and threat to human rights”, referring to Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The End of the Balkans. President Vučić signs the White House Agreement. A Dark Day in the History of Serbia

By Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, September 16, 2020

According to what we know so far, Serbia and Kosovo signed an economic cooperation agreement in the Oval Office of the White House in the presence of Trump.Serbia has said it is moving its Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and Kosovo is recognizing Israel and opening an embassy in Jerusalem. The two sides also denounced the actions of the Lebanese Hezbollah and agreed to participate in the international campaign to decriminalize homosexuality. The agreements were reached as part of a US-Israeli initiative to resolve the Kosovo issue, which includes measures against China (5G) and Russia (gas). In Serbia, however, President Vucic is already sharply criticized for the agreement as indirectly acknowledging Kosovo’s secession.

COVID-19: Guidance for School Reopening. Report by The Hospital For Sick Children and Unity Health Toronto

By SickKids, September 16, 2020

This living document is meant to provide information to policy-makers by highlighting paediatric-specific considerations based on our collective experience with children and their families/caregivers. The first version of the document was created by a core group of health- care workers at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Unity Health Toronto, including those with expertise in paediatrics, infectious diseases, infection prevention and control, school health, psychiatry and mental health.[1] In this updated version, refinements have been made with contributions and endorsements from other Ontario paediatric hospitals (CHEO, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, McMaster Children’s Hospital and Unity Health Toronto), epidemiologists, public health physicians, and a volunteer advisory group of teachers and parents. It was also reviewed by physicians from adult infectious diseases.

Video: Why Lockdowns Are the Wrong Policy. Sweden’s Covid-19 Strategy

By Prof. Johan Giesecke, Anders Tegnell, and UnHerd, September 16, 2020

Professor Johan Giesecke, one of the world’s most senior epidemiologists, advisor to the Swedish Government (he hired Anders Tegnell who is currently directing Swedish strategy), the first Chief Scientist of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and an advisor to the director general of the WHO, lays out with typically Swedish bluntness why he thinks.

Video: Saudi Air Force Is Leveling Yemeni Capital to Ground in Response to Houthi Strikes on Riyadh

By South Front, September 16, 2020

According to pro-Houthi sources, Saudi warplanes conducted over 60 airstrikes on different targets across the country during the past few days. They insist that the most of the targets that were hit were objects of civilian infrastructure. At the same time, Riyadh claims that it has been precisely bombing Houthi military positions.

New Initiative to Expose Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) Crimes to the World

By Paul Antonopoulos, September 16, 2020

Veterans from the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization feel confident that because they were once supported and backed by the US and Western Europe in their campaign to violently separate Kosovo from Serbia, they are immune from prosecution and believe that their crimes can remain hidden. However, Milovan Drecun, the president of the Working Group of the Assembly Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, will soon launch a drive aimed at international audiences to highlight the brutal crimes committed by the KLA during the Kosovo War of 1998-1999, and have those responsible prosecuted.

