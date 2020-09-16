45 mins ago September 16, 2020Jaime C.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, September 16, 2020

The national economies of 193 countries, member states of the United Nations were ordered to close down on March 11, 2020. The order came from above, from Wall Street, the World Economic Forum, the billionaire foundations. And corrupt politicians throughout the world have enforced these so-called guidelines with a view to resolving a public health crisis. 

Millions of people have lost their jobs, and their lifelong savings. In developing countries, poverty and despair prevail. We are told the it is V the Virus which is responsible for the wave of bankruptcies and unemployment. 

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of  mass unemployment, bankruptcy and extreme poverty. 

And then Joe Biden tells us that the US economy must remain in a lockdown to save lives. What utter nonsense. Has he analysed the underlying causality? I am sure he has! He’s lying on behalf of Big Money.

According to Michel Chossudovsky, politicians have presented the Virus as performing a political decision making role.

It’s The Political Virus: They are telling us is that the virus is the sole cause of unemployment, poverty and bankruptcies. According to Joe Biden “Covid is …destroying millions of jobs and small businesses”

VIDEO, Covid-Gate, The Political Virus, Prof Michel Chossudovsky

