Selected Articles: Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics – The Deadly Danger of False Positives

Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics – The Deadly Danger of False Positives

By Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 21, 2020

I believe I have identified a serious, really a fatal flaw in the PCR test used in what is called by the UK Government the Pillar 2 screening – that is, testing many people out in their communities. the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, misled the House of Commons and also made misleading statements in a radio interview.

Your Man in the Public Gallery: Assange Hearing Day 13

By Craig Murray, September 21, 2020

Wikileaks’ idea was a rigorous process of redaction and publication. They were going through the cables country by country. It was a careful and diligent process. Wikileaks were very serious and responsible about what they were doing. His abiding memory was sitting in a room with Wikileaks staff and other journalists, with everyone working for hours and hours in total silence, concentrated on going through the cables. Hager had been very pleased to see the level of care that was taken.

Why It Is Likelier that the U.S. Government Had Alexei Navalny Poisoned. “Immense Propaganda Asset to US”

By Eric Zuesse, September 21, 2020

The poisoning of Alexei Navalny has created intensified support by pro-U.S., and especially pro-NATO, officials in the European Union, to block the nearly completed NordStream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, and to import into the EU, instead, far costlier U.S. LNG, liquefied natural gas.

Pompeo’s “Humanitarian Intervention” in Latin America: Is Washington Planning A Coup In Venezuela Before The November Elections?

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, September 21, 2020

The US and its long-time Puppet state, Colombia are moving towards another attempt for regime change against Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Latin American tour which included Colombia, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname, all share borders Venezuela was a display of the US flaunting its economic and military muscle to shape its Latin America policy for its economic and geopolitical advantage in the region.

Israel’s Knesset Votes Down Bill Guaranteeing Equality for Palestinian-Israelis, 21% of Population

By Prof. Juan Cole, September 21, 2020

The bill aimed at providing existential and democratic human rights, especially complete equality and the recognition of the Palestinian-Israeli ethnic identity. Israelis of Palestinian heritage comprise about 21 percent of Israel’s citizen population.

They Call for Assange’s Immediate Release: Lula, Rousseff, Morales, Zapatero, Corbyn, Correa, Paul, Galloway, Gravel, Varoufakis…

By Lawyers for Assange, September 21, 2020

The politicians from 27 different countries and from across the political spectrum have joined 189 independent international lawyers, judges, legal academics and lawyers’ associations by endorsing their open letter to the UK Government warning that the U.S. extradition request and extradition proceedings violate national and international law, breach fair trial rights and other human rights, and threaten press freedom and democracy.

The US’ Latest Anti-Iranian Sanctions Will Worsen the Trade War with China

By Andrew Korybko, September 21, 2020

The US’ latest anti-Iranian sanctions won’t change much when it comes to the Islamic Republic’s present economic predicament but will almost certainly provoke a worsening of the so-called “trade war” with China since the real intent seems to be to target the countless companies that are poised to participate in those two countries’ reported $400 billion strategic partnership agreement by replicating the model of “maximum pressure” that’s been experimented against Huawei over the past year.