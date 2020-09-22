8 hours ago September 22, 2020Jaime C.

gallery American Empire Collapse: It’s About To Get Much Worse

By Chris Hedges and act.tv

Hedges takes a close look at the array of pathologies that have arisen out of a profound malaise of hopelessness.

September 22, 2020

 

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/55616.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.