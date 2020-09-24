Selected Articles: “Second Wave” Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests

America’s Broken Syria Project

By Tony Cartalucci, September 24, 2020

The confrontation with Russia and the decision to boost America’s military presence in Syria is but a microcosm of America’s wider struggle to maintain its invasive primacy over the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Failing Palestinian Self-determination

By Michael Jansen, September 24, 2020

Founded to ensure peace and security for all peoples, the UN enabled the Israeli conquest of Palestine, beginning with the adoption in November 1947 of resolution 181 to partition this Arab country, allocating 55 per cent to European Jewish colonists and 45 per cent to indigenous Palestinians.

The Perversion of Science to Clear the Way for the Imposition of Compulsory Vaccines

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall, September 24, 2020

Some of those plotting to advance the vaccine agenda sought to sideline the adoption of hydroxychloroquine as the main remedy for COVID-19. They resorted to a well-organized crime that seemed to fly the banner of science while actually defying its evidence-based requirements.

Video: Iran Says Houthis Use Its Military Knowhow in Battle Against Saudi Arabia

By South Front, September 24, 2020

Iran has supplied Ansar Allah (also known as the Houthis) with technical expertise and know-how, a spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on September 22.

Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says “Second Wave” Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, “Pandemic Is Over”

By Ralph Lopez, September 24, 2020

In a stunning development, a former Chief Science Officer for the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.” The “Big Pharma” insider asserts that false positive results from inherently unreliable COVID tests are being used to manufacture a “second wave” based on “new cases.”

The Program to Mask Society is a Grotesque Governmental Manipulation of a Frightened and Confused Public.

By Prof. Bill Willers, September 23, 2020

The dramatic reversal in official U.S. policy regarding facial masking is epitomized by, first, the May, 2020 report of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in which facial masks are acknowledged to be ineffective in blocking viral transmission, this followed two months later by CDC’s inexplicable July, 2020 recommendation that the public be masked.

Public Health Lessons Learned from Biases in Coronavirus Mortality Overestimation

By Dr. Ronald B. Brown, September 23, 2020

In testimony before US Congress on March 11, 2020, members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee were informed that estimated mortality for the novel coronavirus was 10-times higher than for seasonal influenza. Additional evidence, however, suggests the validity of this estimation could benefit from vetting for biases and miscalculations.

Can you help us keep up the work we do? Namely, bring you the important news overlooked or censored by the mainstream media and fight the corporate and government propaganda, the purpose of which is, more than ever, to “fabricate consent” and advocate war for profit.

We thank all the readers who have contributed to our work by making donations or becoming members.

If you have the means to make a small or substantial donation to contribute to our fight for truth, peace and justice around the world, your gesture would be much appreciated.