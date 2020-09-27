By M*****d

September 27, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – Dear Tom…every year for at least the last 10 years around my birthday I make a present to myself by donating $100 to you at ICH for immensely enriching my life . What a world you have opened up to me with the best journalists and writers on the planet there with a just a click before me .

BUT… This year sadly I can’t do it. I am down to my last few dollars because of where I choose to live, Cuba.

Yesterday I was able to make a last withdrawal at an ATM on my miraculously still working debit card before it expires. The replacement sits in Australia unable to be sent even if it functions because of no flights and the US Blockade which denies me access to my site. There is no Australian Embassy thanks to Uncle Sam either to help me out in what could be a dire situation only the Canadian Embassy could perhaps come to my rescue as my money runs out. All that the Australian Government offers is useless advice about coming home which even if I wanted to is impossible with thousands stranded.

As a permanent resident here for the past 15 years I will be cared for and along with my wonderful Cuban comrades will survive as will their revolution personifying that pledge . As you can see Tom I have to let you down this year and ask your understanding . Feel free to publish this email and if you do I ask all of your readers who have been to Cuba and those who revere its struggle from afar to make a donation to make up for my inability to do so.

Looking forward to more of your invaluable selection of truth telling and thought provoking articles

Your friend and comrade

M*****d

