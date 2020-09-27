Coronavirus: Killer Virus or Common Flu?

“Implementation of the current draconian measures that are so extremely restrict fundamental rights can only be justified if there is reason to fear that a truly, exceptionally dangerous virus is threatening us. Do any scientifically sound data exist to support this contention for COVID-19? I assert that the answer is simply, no.”

– Sucharit Bhakdi, MD [1]

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

It’s been called the biggest lockdown in world history.

Schools started closing down. Most businesses outside a few exceptional cases were forced to shut down. All sports and entertainment events were also closed. Land borders were closed. [2]

On March 26, 1.7 billion people were effected by some form of lock-down. In early April, that number leaped to 3.9 billion people – more than half the population of Earth!

This was in response to SARS-CoV-2, a nasty enemy so menacing that it has in less than a year infected over 32,000,000 people, and is on the verge of claiming one million lives! Medical practitioners everywhere scrambling to find solutions while regular citizens mull about at home, many terrified about where all this might lead. [3]

Meanwhile, there are dissident voices throughout America and Europe who see the course of the germ is not quite as dangerous as the World Health Organization (WHO), politicians and mainstream media are leading them to believe. Moreover, the radical measures taken to protect the public are not having an impact, and in some cases even having a detrimental effect.[4]

These voices are rarely heard in mainstream media, and have in fact been banished in Facebook and other social media. [5]

This week, on the Global Research News Hour we begin part one of an epic series exploring this virus, what it does, what measures are being taken to deal with it, and on the overall impact this “War on Covid” will have on our world.

The first guest is Sucharit Bhakdi. This renowned expert in microbiology along with Karina Reiss wrote a book – Corona: False Alarm? Facts and Figures. He breaks down how the facts he chronicles show how mightily deceived the public has been.

Our next guest is Mark Crispin Miller. A noted academic from New York, he took a particular interest in the mask question used to contain the spread of the virus. He analyzes the situation in an article that he is in the process of writing. He joins us to share his thoughts about masking, and the various methods used to further this remedy and other aspects of the COVID situation.

Sucharit Bhakdi, MD is a physician and a post-doctoral researcher. He was named chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz in 1990, where he remained until his retirement in 2012. He has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. He is a specialist in microbiology and one of the most cited research scientists in German history. His book, co-authored by Karina Reiss, is Corona: False Alarm? Facts and Figures.

It is available now in the English language.

Mark Crispin Miller is a professor of media, culture and communication at New York University, and author of numerous articles on media censorship and election fraud. He is also authoring a major article which is focused on the widespread lies about the safety of the masks we put on to protect us from the threat of COVID 19.

(Global Research News Hour episode 288)

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca .

Notes: