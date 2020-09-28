6 hours ago September 28, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Video: Dr. Heiko Schöning Arrested for Speaking The Truth on Covid-19. Trafalgar Square London Protests

By Dr. Heiko Schöning and Anna Brees
Global Research, September 28, 2020
Anna Brees 26 September 2020

Dr. Heiko Schöning, one of the founders of Doctors for the Truth which is an association of thousands of medical doctors around the world, said that the measures of the governments regarding COVID-19 are absolutely inappropriate.

“I would also like to introduce myself. My name is Heiko SCHÖNING, Ian ordinary doctor from Hamburg. My personal motivation is that I am a father, like many others in this country who have children. And we see that our children are suffering now, not just because the playgrounds have been closed, but because they are separated. And it’s worse for the adults.

Watch his short interview below. And then he is arrested for Speaking the Truth

*

The original source of this article is Anna Brees
