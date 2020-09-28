Why Germany’s Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee Is Necessary? Dr. Heiko Schöning

Dr. Heiko Schöning:

Dear fellow citizens,

Welcome to the ACU, the Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee. If Parliament does not do it, we, the citizens, are called upon to do it ourselves.

As the Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, we will investigate why these restrictive measures were imposed upon us in our country as part of CoVid-19, why people are suffering now and whether there is proportionality of the measures to this disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We have serious doubts that these measures are proportionate. This needs to be examined, and since the parliaments – neither the opposition parties nor the ruling parties – have not convened a committee and it is not even planned, it is high time that we took this into our own hands. We will invite and hear experts here in the Corona speaker group. These are experts from all areas of life: medicine, social affairs, law, economics and many more.

Well-known experts have already agreed to be part of it. In addition to the speaker group, my colleague Prof. HADITSCH and my colleague Dr. SCHIFFMANN, I would also like to introduce myself. My name is Heiko SCHÖNING, I’m an ordinary doctor from Hamburg. My personal motivation is that I am a father, like many others in this country who have children. And we see that our children are suffering now, not just because the playgrounds have been closed, but because they are separated. And it’s worse for the adults.

We ask ourselves: Why are people no longer allowed to visit their parents in retirement homes? Is there such a great risk of infection? Do we really have a killer virus here? Do we have rabies or do we have the plague? We have serious doubts that this is the case! We do not have the plague! What really helps us in this context is decency and honesty, as the famous Nobel Prize winner Albert CAMUS already expressed in his wonderful book “The Plague”. We want to make sure that the ACU, the Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, is based on honesty and transparency.

This is why experts – such as Prof. BHAKDI from medicine, Prof. OTTE from business, or legal expert Prof. JUNGBLUT, and many, many others who have already agreed – will get together in this committee. And of course, we also invite all experts from the government, the public institutes, the Robert Koch Institute, and certainly international experts as well. We will guarantee transparency. All expert statements will be broadcast live, without editing, you can watch it all on the Internet. We are going to set up a website, and of course we will need more resources for that. Therefore, please support this citizens’ request, this ACU citizens’ initiative.

What will be the ideal outcome? We will see that we do not have to be more afraid than the last few years with normal flu waves, because this is exactly how this one seems to be. Then why were these drastic measures taken?

According to an internal report from the Federal Ministry of the Interior, 90% of all necessary operations in Germany were not carried out, which affected 2.5 million people. This report also writes that there are or will be 5,000 to 125,000 deaths resulting from these government measures. These are human beings, fellow citizens who have already died or are still dying. This report was dated May 7, 2020. This is also the reason why we are now taking this Corona investigation into our own hands because we can no longer wait.

And it is more than grossly negligent that government agencies do not disclose these things and, as it seems, orchestrate them, because the scientific data already shows that there is no basis for these measures. We all ask ourselves – of course also in business, but this is mainly about human lives – who benefits? That’s a question we will also try to find answers to. Cui bono? Who benefits?