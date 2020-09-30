Selected Articles: Explosive Gas Pipeline in the Mediterranean

We hope that by publishing diverse view points, submitted by journalists and experts dotted all over the world, the website can serve as a reminder that no matter what narrative we are presented with, things are rarely as cut and dry as they seem.

Explosive Gas Pipeline in the Mediterranean

By Manlio Dinucci, September 30, 2020

In the Eastern Mediterranean, where large natural gas offshore fields have been discovered, a bitter dispute is underway for the definition of exclusive economic zones, up to 200 miles from the coast, where each of the coastal countries has the rights to the field exploitation.

Vietnam: Virus Contained, Inequality Let Loose

By Asad Ismi, September 30, 2020

Vietnam won international praise for its response to COVID-19. But the country’s intensifying capitalist restructuring may leave its people sicker and more impoverished.

Video: The Covid-19 “Second Wave”. “Red Zones”, Travel Bans, Quarantines, “Red Lists”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 29, 2020

Red zones”, travel bans, quarantines, “red lists”. A “Second Wave” has been announced. The fear campaign has gone into overdrive. Drastic state measures are contemplated, including restrictions on social gatherings, marriages, funerals, the closing down of restaurants and bars, the outright paralysis of civil society.

Gates Vaccine Spreads Polio Across Africa

By F. William Engdahl, September 29, 2020

The UN has just recently admitted that new cases of infantile paralysis or polio have resulted in Africa from an oral polio vaccine developed with strong support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It mirrors what happened in the USA in the 1950s. This is worth a closer look.

The Election Has Already Been Hijacked and the Winner Decided: ‘We the People’ Lose

By John W. Whitehead, September 29, 2020

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has been tasked with helping to “secure” the elections and protect the nation against cyberattacks, is not exactly an agency known for its adherence to freedom principles.

What’s the Conflict Between Greece and Turkey All About?

By Brandon Turbeville, September 29, 2020

With Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman desires at the forefront, Turkey is expanding its national borders, with what Erdogan seems to believe will resurrect the Ottoman Empire. From Iraq to Syria and Libya, Turkey has attempted to either gain territory or forcefully make a seat at the international table through military action.

Video: Armenian-Azerbaijani War Rages in South Caucasus

By South Front, September 29, 2020

Pro-Armenian forces captured the region in the early 90s triggering an armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Further development of the hostilities and the expected offensive by pro-Azerbajian forces were stopped by a Russian intervention in May of 1994.

Trump Confirms U.S. Is Israel’s “Protector”

By Philip Giraldi, September 29, 2020

The reality is, of course, that U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East has been all about Israel for a very long time, at least since the presidency of Bill Clinton, who has been sometimes dubbed the first Jewish president for his deference to Israeli interests.

Racism, Militarism and Materialism = AFRICOM

By Black Alliance for Peace, September 29, 2020

Officially launched on October 1, 2008, AFRICOM (the U.S. Africa Command) is just one part of the U.S. global command that covers the planet—and as of 2019, the United States has colonized outer space, too, with the U.S. Space Force.

Bt Cotton in India Is a GMO Template for a ‘Monumental Irreversible Catastrophe’

By Aruna Rodrigues and Colin Todhunter, September 29, 2020

Cotton is the only genetically modified (GM) crop that has been officially approved in India and has been cultivated (illegally then legally) in the country for more than 20 years.