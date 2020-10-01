A Spanish judge’s request to probe a Las Vegas Sands staffer’s apparent role in a criminal spying operation against Julian Assange indicates the investigation is homing in on US intelligence. Tellingly, the Department of Justice is stonewalling the application.



By Max Blumenthal

October 01, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – The Spanish judge presiding over the trial of a security firm owner apparently hired to spy on jailed WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has sent a request to the U.S. Department of Justice for an interview with Zohar Lahav, the Israeli-American vice president for executive protection at Las Vegas Sands.

Sands is owned by the ultra-Zionist casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, one of the single largest donors to Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and the Republican Party.

According to court documents reviewed by The Grayzone, the judge seeks to probe Lahav’s relationship with disgraced UC Global CEO David Morales, who was indicted for an array of crimes after allegedly presiding over a spying operation targeting Assange while he was confined within Ecuador’s embassy in London.

This request follows a previous attempt at securing witness interviews that was effectively blocked by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The judge outlined four objectives for the interview with Lahav:

Determine Lahav’s relationship with Morales

Determine the occasions when Morales and Lahav met in the United States and Spain

Determine if Lahav had communications and meetings with Morales regarding the alleged illegally obtained information under investigation

Determine if Lahav or his superiors in Las Vegas Sands, Sheldon Adelson and Brian Nagel, had access to the alleged illegally obtained information under investigation.

The judge’s interest in Nagel indicates that the Spanish investigation is now probing the suspected role of U.S. intelligence as the guiding hand behind UC Global’s criminal spying operation.

