The Pandemic That Never Was

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. When I think of this scary word it conjures up heartbreaking images of vast numbers of people suffering, precipitated into abysmal poverty. The WHO used to agree with me.

For years the WHO on its “Pandemic Preparedness” homepage defined a pandemic as “several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.” In 2009, however, the part about “enormous numbers of death and illness” was removed. Since 2010, the WHO’s “Emergencies preparedness, response” page now has the following definition: “A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.”

In a May 4, 2009 article, David Ozonoff, professor of environmental health at the Boston University School of Public Health told CNN: “The word pandemic refers to how widely dispersed a disease is, not to how severe the disease is…you can have a pandemic without a large number of deaths.” This is exactly what we have in the case of the flu.

According to the WHO:

“Influenza remains one of the world’s greatest public health challenges. Every year across the globe, there are an estimated 1 billion cases, of which 3 to 5 million are severe cases, resulting in 290,000 to 650,000 influenza-related respiratory deaths.”

In the case of COVID-19, officially, worldwide, there are 33,916,696 cases and 1,013,879 deaths. Out of a global population of 7,815,358,156, this amounts to a death count of almost 1/100th of one percent. In the U.S., the tally is 7,407,201 cases and 210,814 deaths out of a population of 334,742,314 which amounts to a death count of around 2/3 of 1/10th of 1 percent.

Since on average 56 million people worldwide die every year from all causes and on average 2,830,688 in the U.S., the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the flu are small. Certainly no reason to lock down the global economy and force people to wear masks. However, there is one very important difference between COVID-19 and the flu. So, detach from the COVID-19 fear narrative, fasten your seat belts, and look at the hard facts.

All COVID-19 tests are faulty.

May 26 CNN article: “Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with COVID-19 might be wrong up to half the time…” They got this from the CDC’s own website which also states that antibody tests are not accurate enough to determine who should go back to work. Yet, the EEOC (Equal Employment opportunity commission) is allowing employers to force employees to be tested for COVID-19.

May 22 Science Magazine article: “Coronavirus antigen tests: quick and cheap, but too often wrong?” reported:

“Antigen tests don’t amplify their protein signal, so they are inherently less sensitive. To make matters worse, that signal gets diluted when samples are mixed with the liquid needed to enable the material to flow across test strips. As a result, most antigen tests have a sensitivity of anywhere between 50% and 90%…Last month, Spanish health authorities returned thousands of SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests to the Chinese firm Shengzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology after finding the tests correctly identified infected people only 30% of the time…”

FDA website on PCR tests, Page 38:

“Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms…The performance of this test has not been established for monitoring treatment of 2019-nCoV infection…This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”

Bottom line: none of these tests can determine how much, if any, active infectious virus is in a person’s body because they don’t look for a virus. Instead, the virus is assumed to be present based on the detection of antibodies, antigens and fragments of nucleic acid. These tests aren’t discovering new COVID-19 cases—they are creating them.

COVID-19 case and death numbers are grossly inflated. There is no reason to believe any of the statistics provided by any government anywhere.Coronavirus and Dodgy Death Numbers

Example: Virginia, May 1, NBC 12 report:

“During a COVID-19 briefing, the State Department of Health announced it will now count the number of positive virus tests instead of the number of people who test positive. That means if one person is tested three times, and all three tests come back positive, it counts as three instead of how the numbers were being counted before which would only have been one because it was a single patient…Other states, including North Carolina, have been reporting testing numbers that way for quite some time.”

Example: Texas, May 18, Collin County Government meeting, 15 min. 28 sec. mark – 1hr 5 min mark, a Health Department representative explains to the Council that a new definition of COVID-19 cases is being introduced whereby a single confirmed case (someone who tested positive) can be counted up to seventeen times by including members of their household (not tested with no symptoms) friends, neighbors, and coworkers with symptoms (not tested), and a coworker’s family with no symptoms (not tested). The charts used at the meeting are available here. At the 58 min. mark they admit that they always knew that the lockdowns and social distancing would never stop COVID-19 from spreading.The County Council Judge called the lockdowns “irresponsible” and “irrational.”

Example: ABC News, July 21, Florida report:

“Governor DeSantis says he’s concerned about the accuracy of COVID-19 test results…People have said they submitted their contact information at a COVID-19 testing site, but after seeing how long the line was, they decided not to wait an hour or more to get the test. Nevertheless, a few days later, they got an email or a phone call telling them that they tested positive.”

Example: on September 1, ABC7 News reported that 94% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. had other chronic diseases according to a new CDC report (see Comorbidities): “For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”Among those additional conditions listed on the CDC website are: “Influenza and pneumonia,” “Respiratory failure,” “Hypertensive disease,” “Diabetes,” “Heart failure,” “Renal failure,” “Cardiac arrest,” “Obesity,” “Sepsis,” “Alzheimer disease,” “Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events.”

Example: USA News, July 19, article: “Florida officials admit counting MOTORCYCLE death as COVID-19 fatality, remove it from list after media scrutiny.” It was Fox35, a subsidiary of Fox News, that initially broke the story. The article includes the following idiotic statement from Orange County Health Officer Dr Raul Pino: “But you could actually argue that it could have been COVID-19 that caused him to crash.”

Doesn’t this just fill you with confidence in public health authorities? So much for the Florida Health Department’s official policy that accidents don’t count as COVID-19 deaths. And this young guy in his 20s would have remained a COVID-19 fatality if Fox35 had not caught them. How many more cases like this are there?

It’s time to face the truth:

COVID-19 isn’t a disease just as sporting goods isn’t a hunting rifle. COVID-19 is a new category that a percentage of sick people, along with a percentage of healthy people, are herded into.

COVID-19 is a label, a classification, a designation, a figment of the imagination—a complete and utter fraud. There is no reason to wear a mask. There is no reason to do any kind of social distancing. There was never any reason to lock down the economy. There is no deadly virus—only inaccurate tests and corrupt politicians controlled by global elitists who want to rob and exploit us. Face it folks, you’ve been had, hoodwinked, bamboozled, lied to, conned, duped. The world is the same this year as it was last year and every year before. There is nothing to be afraid of.

Selling a Story

All of this COVID-19 propaganda that we are constantly being bombarded with is a sales pitch. I ought to know. I’ve been in sales for over 40 years. As a sales professional, I was taught to sell the sizzle, not the steak. I was taught that what we are really doing is selling a story. It doesn’t matter what the product or service is. The bosses give us a script to memorize and regurgitate. We don’t have to know what we’re talking about or even if it’s true. All we have to do is mouth the words and go through the motions. Don’t worry about truth—just follow the script, we were told, and you will make lots of money. Just follow the yellow brick road and it will lead to Emerald City in the merry old land of Oz. Just wear masks, constantly wash your hands, socially distance, stay home, and wait for the magic vaccine to arrive and you will be saved. Hallelujah! Praise Jesus! Enough already!

Want to get rid of COVID-19 and go back to a normal life? Then stop testing for it and it will go away. It’s that simple. And while you’re at it, stop thinking about it and stop worrying about it—pay it no mind.

Hold on a second. That’s stupid! Will pregnancy go away if we stop testing for it? Answer: of course not! That’s absurd because pregnancy is real. Pregnant women are real. You can deny reality, you can ignore it, but you can’t make it go away because reality is real. You can deny there is a brick wall in front of you, but try walking through it and reality will bash you in the face every time. But COVID-19 isn’t real so if you don’t test for it and ignore it, it will go away. Think of it as waking up from a bad dream. COVID-19 will go away when you wake up.

While dreaming, we get so caught up in an illusion that we don’t realize that what we are experiencing isn’t real so we play by the rules of the false reality. We might even be living a different life, think we know people we never met, and forget about our true life and who we really are.

With COVID-19, too many of us have accepted a false reality in the real world.

If this artificial existence goes on long enough we may never be able to face reality ever again.

Fear will keep us trapped: afraid of germs, afraid of human contact, afraid to take off the mask and breathe the air of the planet on which we were born. The late spiritual teacher Carlos Castaneda said that a sign of enlightenment, or being able to see clearly and truthfully, is to be able to realize you’re dreaming while you’re dreaming and to alter its reality. The only way to alter this COVID-19 nightmare is to wake up to what’s really going on.

The fact that all governments around the world with few exceptions adopted the same oppressive policies in response to COVID-19 at the same time clearly shows that their strings are being pulled by some outside cabal. This cabal consists of multinational pharmaceutical companies, and billionaire philanthropists along with their foundations. These entities have become an unelected shadow government that has corrupted medical science, public health institutions, and politicians. And their plans for us peons are devastating.

On April 21, 2020, the Rockefeller Foundation put out a report entitled: “National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan” “Pragmatic steps to reopen our workplaces and our communities” It talks about carrying out “the largest public health testing program in American history” and refers to treating it “as a wartime effort.” It calls for hiring 100,000 to 300,000 people nationwide to test 20 to 30 million people per day in order to allow just about everyone to return to work. This would result in not only testing and contact tracing in every community, but also a “public health workforce” that could sanitize public spaces, spray sanitizers on people’s hands, and enforce social distancing rules.

Feeling nauseous yet? Wait, it gets better.

On pages 17-18, the report decrees that “privacy concerns must be set aside” in order to access people’s “infection status.” It further sates: “The loss of privacy engendered by such a system would come at too high a price if the arrival of a vaccine early next year was a certainty. But vaccine development and manufacture could take years.”

In other words, this crap is never going to end. Now, pay attention because here it comes:

A depiction of our future vaccine I.D. card can be found on page 18 of the report. It will provide everyone with

“a unique patient identification number that would link to a patient’s viral antibody and eventual vaccine status under a system that could easily handshake with other systems to speed the return to normal societal functions.”

This could potentially stop unvacinated and supposedly infected people from getting a job, traveling, or from going to sports events, concerts, etc. The report even talks about installing tracking apps on our smart phones. Naturally, the public should be “nudged” into using these apps. But forcing people to use them isn’t out of the question.

The Rockefeller Foundation report states that they are working with the governments in Maryland and California to implement these diabolical medical gestapos that will eventually include the entire nation. We must oppose this brand of tyranny. We cannot allow state, federal, and local governments to take us down a path that will lead to economic devastation, despotism, shattered lives, despair, and death.

Shame on all of us if we stand by and do nothing.

