Selected Articles: The Pandemic That Never Was

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, October 02, 2020

Eyewitness to the Agony of Julian Assange

By John Pilger and Timothy Erik Ström, October 02 2020

John Pilger has watched Julian Assange’s extradition trial from the public gallery at London’s Old Bailey. He spoke with Timothy Erik Ström of Arena magazine, Australia.

2018 Bombing of Dahyan Student Bus: Yemen Court Issues Death Sentences against Saudi Monarch, Saudi Crown Prince, US, and Yemeni Presidents

By Middle East Monitor, October 02 2020

In 2018, ABC news acknowledged that this was a US backed bombing by Saudi Arabia led coalition. This was not an accident. It was a targeted assassination of Yemeni children.

Hearing Reveals US Government’s Invisible Hand in Protests Around the World

By Dave DeCamp, October 02 2020

Besides the US government supporting Hong Kong protesters through cutout organizations like the OTF and NED, there has been more overt interference in the city. Throughout the demonstrations, protesters were seen waving US flags and calling for Congress to pass legislation.

More Dirty Dancing: “Donald of Arabia” and “Hillary, Queen of War”

Lying and Liars: The Powerful and Obnoxious Odor of Mendacity

By Edward Curtin, October 02 2020

We are living in a country of lies. A country where propaganda is disseminated around the clock and lies are the air we breathe. Is it any wonder that most people are confused as to what to believe and whom to trust?

Coronavirus: Crushing and Silencing Doctors of Conscience

By Michael Welch and Docs4opendebate, October 02 2020

“Looking back, I can see that we have a situation which I compare with the Third Reich…Joseph Goebbels, he was the Minister of Propaganda, and he said “if you repeat a message long enough, loud enough, hard enough, at the end everybody believes it.” And I think the crux of the problem is in the media.” – Doctor quoted in this interview.

UN Report on Venezuela Omits the Greatest Violation of Human Rights: US Aggression

By Leonardo Flores, October 02 2020

The 400+ page report has been found to contain serious flaws and omissions, leading to charges that it politicizes human rights – a position backed by the Venezuelan government.

The Pandemic That Never Was

By Michael J. Talmo, October 01 2020

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. When I think of this scary word it conjures up heartbreaking images of vast numbers of people suffering, precipitated into abysmal poverty. The WHO used to agree with me.

The Long Overdue Alaska-Canada Railway Takes One Step Closer to Reality

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, October 02 2020

Although Trump’s announcement is a great first step towards the realization of the long-overdue project, there remains many obstacles that could yet derail it.

Video: Faulty Covid-19 PCR Testing Procedure Triggers False Positives: Ontario MP Randy Hillier

By Randy Hillier, October 01 2020

Randy Hillier, (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston) questioned the Premier on concerns being raised all over the world about the reliability of PCR tests for COVID.

Seismic Blasting Efforts Halted in Atlantic Ocean

By Center For Biological Diversity, October 02 2020

A status conference on seismic litigation revealed today the industry will not pursue efforts to employ seismic blasting to search the Atlantic Ocean for offshore petroleum deposits this year, and possibly for several years.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2020