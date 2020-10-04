US police mobilize as bicyclers join a Black Lives Matter “Justice Ride” in New York on October 3, 2020. (Photo via New York Post)

Footage has been released showing an SUV driving through a number of Black Lives Matter protesters on bicycles in New York.

Released Sunday, the video was shot in Manhattan’s Flatiron District on Saturday night.

The 2014 black Infinity SUV reportedly plowed through the “Justice Ride,” which was heading south on Fifth Avenue around 7:00 pm.

Street Riders NYC, which organized the ride said in an Instagram story that the driver was parked on Fifth Avenue when he “exited his vehicle to initiate physical confrontation against us.”

“It began with insults, racial slurs, and threats against our volunteers and riders, culminating with him using his vehicle as a weapon against us,” the Instagram story from Sunday morning said

Riders could be heard shrieking in horror as the driver kept honking. After some victims lays in the street, others could be seen jumping to their aid and calling for a medic.

nycprotestcoverage has another video after the crash and also lists the plate # as JFA2384.https://t.co/5B6yBRejie— NYC Bike Lanes (@NYCBikeLanes) October 4, 2020

Two people were reportedly hospitalized after the incident.

The months-long civil unrest over police brutality and racial injustice has seen similar incidents in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s death.Protests hit New York after black man choked to death in police custodyProtests continue in New York against the death of Daniel Prude, as federal agents kill suspect in fatal shooting of Trump supporter in Portland.

A car drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square in September and another one drove through demonstrators in Bloomington, Indiana, in July.



Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country with anti-racism activists remaining on the streets in some cities.

US President Donald Trump, who is now being treated for the coronavirus, has not only tried to crack down on rallies, but also shown tacit support for white supremacists in an election year.

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/10/04/635655/SUV-drives-through-Black-Lives-Matter-protesters-in-US