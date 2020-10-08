Resisting Corona “New Normal” Oppression: Every Civil Rights Movement Begins with a Shunned 5%

By John C. A. Manley

Global Research, October 08, 2020

After a TV interview on Canada Citizen’s Forum, host Jack Etkin said to me something to the effect of: We’re really in the minority, aren’t we? Probably only 5% of people see through the COVID-19 hoax. 80% completely believe the official story. And 15% fall somewhere in between.

I had to admit I agreed with his math; but I still hold much hope.

If we went back a hundred years to 1920 America the numbers would probably be the same for the Civil Rights Movement: 5% were against racism. 80% thought African-Americans were an inferior race to be mistreated without conscience. And 15% hovered in between.

Today, however, 5% of people are probably true racists, 80% oppose racism, and 15% hover in an apathetic limbo.

If you spoke out against racism in the 1920s you would have been shunned and ridiculed — if you were lucky. We know that many brave people (both black and white) lost property, limbs and life standing up for racial equality.

In contrast, people protesting racism today are hardly going against the majority. Most people agree racism is bad — even the once racist media and government.

Yet with COVID-19 the majority of people believe in the hoax and applaud the governments for stripping them of their civil liberties — a view backed by every TV, radio and wifi connection.

Just as coloured people were ostracized for fear that they spread diseases, now such unscientific bigotry has been extended to every human being — riding on the back of a "pandemic" no more deadly than the regular seasonal flu. In 1920, African-Americans were not allowed into many stores, restaurants, churches, public restrooms or even hospitals. In 2020, people without a mask are facing the same baseless discrimination.

Just as coloured people were ostracized for fear that they spread diseases, now such unscientific bigotry has been extended to every human being — riding on the back of a “pandemic” no more deadly than the regular seasonal flu. In 1920, African-Americans were not allowed into many stores, restaurants, churches, public restrooms or even hospitals. In 2020, people without a mask are facing the same baseless discrimination.

We may be the shunned minority today, but the applauded majority tomorrow. How long will it take for such a tomorrow to arrive? That depends on how brave, active and persistent we are today.

*

John C. A. Manley has spent over a decade ghostwriting for medical doctors, as well as naturopaths, chiropractors and Ayurvedic physicians. He publishes the COVID-19(84) Red Pill Briefs – an email-based newsletter dedicated to preventing the governments of the world from using an exaggerated pandemic as an excuse to violate our freedom, health, privacy, livelihood and humanity. He is also writing a novel, Brave New Normal: A Dystopian Love Story. Visit his website at: MuchAdoAboutCorona.ca. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

