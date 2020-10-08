Selected Articles: Assaulting Science in the Name of Science

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 08, 2020

The Construction of an Alternative to “Manufactured Dissent”

By Prof. Charles McKelvey, October 08 2020

In The Globalization of War, Michel Chossudovsky writes of the process of “manufacturing dissent,” which functions to channel the anger and frustrations of the people in a direction that does not challenge elite interests.

Racism and the Death Penalty

By Abayomi Azikiwe, October 08 2020

DPIC entitled its study “Enduring Injustice: the Persistence of Racial Discrimination in the U.S. Death Penalty”. The research report looks at the application of the death penalty historically and draws striking parallels to event taking place in the 21st century.

What’s Wrong with Development? The Geopolitics of The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

By Keith Lamb, October 08 2020

The Belt and Road Initiative seeks to bring development to the world. Why is this a problem for the USA and some of its Western allies?

The Biden Doctrine: Cheerlead Wars, Feign Ignorance Later

By Nauman Sadiq, October 08 2020

If we look at the track record of Joe Biden during his political career first as a senator and then as Obama’s vice president, he is a typical establishment Democrat who has played into the hands of the US national security establishment like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama before him.

Selected Articles: Global Climate Instability?

Assaulting Science in the Name of Science: Exploring the Coronavirus Crisis of 2020

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall, October 08 2020

There is a battle going on over who and what most credibly represents science. As the months pass, the contest over science is integral to the acrimony concerning the nature of COVID-19.

Evo Morales’ Ally Has Real Chance of Winning Bolivia’s Upcoming Elections

By Paul Antonopoulos, October 08 2020

In the near full year since the accession of Añez to power, Bolivia has regressed in social and economic terms, is tinkering with inflation, and has seen an increase in unemployment and poverty.

US Military Bases Are Key Pieces of the Global War Machine

By Sarah Lazare, October 08 2020

We don’t hear about them very often, but the estimated 800 US military bases around the globe have played an essential role in turning the whole world into a bloody battlefield. Any effort to roll back US empire has to include dismantling the machinery of US military bases.

Fires Raze Nearly Half of Indigenous Territories in Brazil’s Pantanal

By Bianca Muniz, Bruno Fonseca, and Raphaela Ribeiro, October 08 2020

In September, 164 fires were recorded across Indigenous territories in the Brazilian Pantanal, the world’s biggest wetland. In August, there were more than 200.

Resisting Corona “New Normal” Oppression: Every Civil Rights Movement Begins with a Shunned 5%

By John C. A. Manley, October 08 2020

After a TV interview on Canada Citizen’s Forum, host Jack Etkin said to me something to the effect of: We’re really in the minority, aren’t we? Probably only 5% of people see through the COVID-19 hoax. 80% completely believe the official story. And 15% fall somewhere in between.

Matters of International Justice: Challenging Trump’s ICC Sanctions

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, October 08 2020

