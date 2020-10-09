“Reimagine and Reset Our World”: “COVID-19, The Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret

A Book Review of Jean Guerrero’s “Hatemonger”

By Catherine Austin Fitts

Global Research, October 09, 2020

“In Russia we only had two TV channels. Channel One was propaganda. Channel Two consisted of a KGB officer telling you: Turn back at once to Channel One.” ~ Yakov Smirnoff

Professor Klaus Schwab founded and runs the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Forum’s tag line is “committed to improving the state of the world,” which it does by gathering global leaders together at its annual meeting and encouraging ongoing conversations about important issues and problems.

As a global group, it has made a concerted effort to foster open conversations through its website and other media.

The Forum has made a significant effort during 2020 to market the central bankers’ global reset to a non-financial audience. In a nutshell, the Forum’s vision says that Covid-19 is a serious global health crisis that gives us the opportunity to reset our way of living to address the dire consequences of climate change and various global problems. It speaks eloquently of the opportunity for young people to embrace these changes.

To my knowledge, it does not address the nuts and bolts or risks of transhumanism or technocracy and where these are likely to lead. (I confess I have not plumbed the depths of their extensive reset website.) It is, essentially, a soft sell for supporting the effort to dismantle human divinity and sovereignty in the Western world. Presumably, radically lowering the general population’s energy and resource use will make the world safer for animals and insects (a good thing) and Lockheed’s F-35s and the private planes that jet into the World Economic Forum once a year (you decide).

Last Sunday, I spent nine hours recording our quarterly News Trends & Stories analysis with Dr. Joseph Farrell. This is the intellectual equivalent of playing “right road, left road” over a beautiful countryside in a Ferrari.

The next day, on Monday, I read Covid 19: The Great Reset by Schwab and his colleague Thierry Malleret. It was like driving the Ferrari off a pier into an ocean of salt water taffy. Since then, I have been cleaning off the goo and trying to think of a framework for commenting on the extraordinary and growing divide between reality and official reality.The Davos Reset 2021 Agenda of the World Economic Forum. A New Phase of Economic and Social Destruction?

Typically, when I read books that are marketing official reality, I look for nuggets related to decision-makers’ concerns or strategies. In this case, I was looking for more insight on what the central bankers are up to. What surprised me about Covid-19: The Great Reset was the implied confidence that the “official reality” is selling. From their approach, I assume that the authors are targeting young people—helping them establish a framework that feels positive about the future and will support where the global leadership wants to go.

The inaccurate assumptions are thick. Covid-19, again, is assumed to be a real and serious global health crisis worthy of pandemic status.

Climate change is also assumed to be real—although with no clear picture of what exactly it is, what is causing it, or what it has to do with the various multi-trillion-dollar shenanigans that the national security state has underway. The authors are silent about the financial coup d’état and federal financial fraud, and they do not communicate the devastating contribution from the legalization and promotion of usury and organized crime to inequality. Theirs are all assumptions that I am used to reading, but I confess the ones on inequality are particularly galling.

For example, it seems a bit much when the authors portray the ongoing riots in the United States as if they were genuine grassroot events emerging from passionate protestors.

One of the people suspected of organizing and financing these operations regularly attends the Davos meetings. Given the rollover investments of the tech industry in Opportunity Zones, I also suspect that there may be more than one attendee at the last few World Economic Forum meetings who is in the know or legally liable. The protest patterns clearly look like the redevelopment patterns I observed when I served as Assistant Secretary of Housing-Federal Housing Commissioner in the first Bush Administration. I believe that the protests will help accelerate the development of “smart cities” in U.S. cities with Fed banks and branches, and certainly will significantly increase the returns for Opportunity Zone investors—but you won’t hear about it in this book.

Because these operations involve trafficking and financing across state lines with an intent to destroy property and have resulted in loss of livelihood, health, and lives, spreading propaganda about them raises ethical and legal questions. There is a perfectly logical reason why the general population is concerned that meetings such as those occurring every year at Davos create platforms for criminal co-conspirators to meet and plan safely. I am surprised that Schwab and Malleret are not more sensitive to these concerns.

When U.S. riots were engineered in the 1960s, it was difficult, if not impossible, for even the most financially sophisticated citizens to connect the dots. Local African American business owners whose businesses and real estate were targeted and destroyed were not online and communicating in the same forums as high-net-worth suburban business owners, real estate investors, and attorneys. Today they are. That means that there are branding questions involved in promoting this official story. Promoting lies is bad enough, and getting caught makes it worse—particularly when your image has to do with “being in the know.”

Schwab and Malleret are intelligent, well-educated people. I believe that Schwab’s tag line is sincere. He is “committed to improving the state of the world.” It is a profound comment on the state of secrecy in this world that they would publish a book this conceptually misleading. In my latest discussion with Dr. Farrell, we discuss the risk that the success of mind control technology may have resulted in serious blowback—causing the leadership to literally forget what is true.

There is, of course, another possibiity. Schwab and Malleret may simply want to earn their next rung on the insiders’ ladder by persuading young people to get on board the reset train. In that case, it does not matter what parents and grandparents or godmothers and godfathers think, or what aunts and uncles think. The weapons and systems are in place to control and manage the more experienced, knowledgeable generations. To draw from the Harry Potter series, the older generations are only “muggles” set to be culled by the “wizards” in the great reset. If you offer the younger generation a story that justifies why they should support the leadership, it gives young people the excuse they need to “go with the flow.”

I hope Schwab and Malleret are better than that. We need an open and inclusive conversation of the kind they could help lead. To do that, however, they need to know that the audience’s learning speed has leaped way ahead of where they are.

Time to catch up. Despite the complexity and uncertainty, reality beckons.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site, Solari Report.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Catherine Austin Fitts, Global Research, 2020