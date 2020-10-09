Removal of “Form 5 Cremation Certificate” for U.K. Deaths Relating to COVID-19. Under Britain’s “Coronavirus Act”

Investigation by Lisa Jane Waters

As we head in to winter watch death statistic manipulation go into overdrive, check out this “Medical Practitioners” guidance on death provisions.

Did you know that the UK Government have removed Form 5 of the Cremation Certificate for deaths relating to Covid-19 under the Coronavirus Act which is the form that the relative who registers the death must be given as it enables them to see and query the death certificate before cremation.

So basically if your loved one dies of or with Covid19 they can have their death certified and cremation certified by the same medical practitioner and sent for cremation within hours and the government have removed your right to see or query that decision before the cremation takes place which in turn removes your right to request a coroners report or second opinion.

Why would they do this? And the removal notice of Form 5 doesn’t explain what the section that’s been removed is actually for. I had to search the internet for older cremation forms to find out what Form 5 was used for. That information was nowhere on the UK Government website.

The order in which the comorbidities are listed determines how the death appears in the statistics and if the patient just happens to test positive without symptoms then it should not be listed in the cause of death at all. Neither “of Covid19” or “with Covid19” should be used at all….. the scam is bigger than you know.

“I think this is about keeping COVID deaths high enough to justify the continuation of mask and lockdown fascism.This will prevent a lot of autopsies and second opinions. Dr. Yeadon has recently been taking them to task for classifying so many people who died of their comorbidities as deaths from COVID-19. He keeps pointing out that, on autopsy, forensic pathologists are regularly determining these patients expired from heart disease, cancer, stroke, and so on.Will our newly weaponized and deputized rule authoritarians prevent us from bringing these monsters to justice for their crimes against humanity?” Darwin K Hoop

Please take time to read these documents as I tracked them all down and pieced them together myself:

It appears that these changes were made in advance of Covid-19.

“Also good time to recall the other changes made in the Coronavirus Act to the way deaths are processed. *Only one medic needed to certify cause of death. *Cause of death can be pronounced or amended by a medic who never attended the deceased or saw the body after death This might explain why we see relatives complaining of altered CoD – and ‘covid19’ being added after the fact” ~ Catte Black, @OffGuardian

Covid 19 is a statistical nonsense by Iain Dale at Off Guardian:

Not only did the act indemnify all NHS doctors against any claims of negligence during the lockdown, it also removed the need for a jury led inquest. Effectively, only in the case of death from the notifiable disease of COVID 19. Worrying as these elements of the legislation are, they are just part of a raft of changes singling out registered COVID 19 deaths as unusually imprecise.

Coronavirus and sectioning – changes to the Mental Health Act under Coronavirus Act.

Section 5 holding powers can be used to keep you in hospital if you want to leave but your care team wants time to decide whether to section you. The team can use these powers if you are already in hospital, for example as a voluntary patient. These powers aren’t relevant if you are in hospital because you have already been sectioned.

Outside the emergency period, specially qualified nurses can keep you in hospital for up to 6 hours using these powers. This is to allow time for a doctor to assess whether to keep you in hospital for longer. During the emergency period, nurses will be able to use the same powers to hold you in hospital for up to 12 hours. Outside the emergency period, the doctor or approved clinician in charge of your treatment can use these powers to hold you for up to 72 hours. During the emergency period, the time limit for these holding powers will increase to 120 hours. And the person who uses these powers doesn’t have to be the doctor or approved clinician in charge of your care, if this is impractical or would involve undesirable delay. In this case, any doctor or approved clinician can use the holding powers.

