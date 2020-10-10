Coronavirus: Hydroxychloroquine – A Cure to be Suppressed

Part 3

By Michael Welch, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and Dr. Meryl NassGlobal Research, October 10, 2020

“In my opinion, tens of thousands are dying unnecessarily. Our current approach of waiting for these high-risk patients to become ill and then hospitalizing them is failing. The answer is early diagnosis of the high-risk individuals, and then treating them as outpatients with the HCQ cocktail to prevent hospitalization.” – George C Fareed, MD [1]

The COVID virus without a doubt, has dominated discussions in the broader community. The measures aiming to control the bug have become extreme. Many employees are wondering whether or not they’ll return to work. Many people in centres around the world wonder if even we will return to a pre-pandemic era.

Increasingly, World Health Organizations (WHO) tell us that the fastest solution will be a vaccine admitted to all or most people on the planet.

Is vaccination the only answer to the plague of the 21st century?

According to many, many medical doctors, the answer is “no.”

A medication called hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin or doxycycline and zinc, when applied to patients within the early stages of the illness, have made a resounding improvement on their prospects to recover completely. An effective treatment, with no evidence of significant side effects. [2]Video: Coronavirus Treatment: New York Doctor Vladimir Zelenko Finds 100% Success Rate in 350 Patients Using Hydroxychloroquine with Zinc

One small problem. Hydroxychloroquine has faced a barrage of negative press among major press organizations. It was continually accused of negative consequences and finally got crossed off of the solutions hit list after a famous study on it was published in the prestigious medical journal: The Lancet.

When a group of “America’s Frontline Doctors” was promoting the medication on Facebook and YouTube, the event, after having attracted engagement by the millions was pulled down from both social platforms on the grounds that the video shared “false” or “harmful” information about COVID or otherwise “violating YouTube community guidelines.” [3]

And of course, the thought of President Trump promoting Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment stirred up enough opposition from his political opponents to give that drug a wide berth.

Is there a deeper layer of meaning behind this humble pill’s personality assassination? We devote the show to finding out.

Our first interview is with Jane Orient, MD. On behalf of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, she talks about the unfairness of blocking dissemination of the drug by doctors and about the legal actions taken against the Food and Drug Administration by the organization.

Then we hear from Meryl Nass, MD about the plan to deconstruct and discourage use of Hydroxychloroquine by the WHO, the medical journals and even the media.

Finally, we hear from three researchers: Roland Derwand, MD, Martin Scholz, PhD, and Vladimir Zelenko, MD. They discuss the study pioneering early intervention with Hydroxychloroquine “cocktails” and measuring their success as a COVID 19 treatment.

Jane Orient, MD is a general and internal physician based in Tucson, Arizona. She is the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Meryl Nass, MD is a General Internal Medicine Physician with 40 years of experience. She is an epidemic and anthrax expert and composes a series of blogs for the site Anthrax Vaccine as well as Global Research. She’s based in Ellsworth, Maine.

Roland Derwand, MD is a German doctor and a life science industry expert. He currently heads the medical affairs department of a U.S. biotech company in Germany.

Martin Scholz, PhD is an independent consultant and adjunct professor for experimental medicine at Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, Germany.

Vladimir Zelenko, MD is a family physician based in New York City. He is medical director at the Monsey Family Medical Center.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 290)

