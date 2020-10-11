Individuals, groups and companies that patronized a Trump property and had business before the administration are represented by dots. Arrows show the flow of money to Mr. Trump by way of his properties. (Photo via The New York Times)

Over 200 companies, special-interest groups and foreign governments have reportedly funneled money to US President Donald Trump’s properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration.

The New York Times made the announcement Sunday, citing findings of an investigation.

"Once Mr. Trump was in the White House, his family business discovered a lucrative new revenue stream: people who wanted something from the president," read the report. "Just 60 customers with interests at stake before the Trump administration brought his family business nearly $12 million during the first two years of his presidency… Almost all saw their interests advanced, in some fashion, by Mr. Trump or his government."

During the 2016 presidential campaigning, Trump repeatedly called for “draining the swamp” in Washington.

“Trump did not merely fail to end Washington’s insider culture of lobbying and favor-seeking… He reinvented it, turning his own hotels and resorts into the Beltway’s new back rooms, where public and private business mix and special interests reign.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere issued a brief statement in response to the allegations, saying that the president had "turned over the day-to-day responsibilities of the very successful business he built" to his two adult sons.

“The president has kept his promise every day to the American people to fight for them, drain the swamp and always put America first,” he added.

Last Month, the Times revealed that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and zero income taxes in ten of the previous 15 years.

Trump denied wrongdoing and attacked the IRS in response to questions about his taxes.

