A coalition of doctors and other health professionals in Belgium has issued an open letter calling for an immediate end to every “emergency” policy established in response to the novel coronavirus (covid-19), as well as a full-scale investigation into the World Health Organization (WHO) for allegedly faking a pandemic.

Citing a complete lack of “medical justification” for the continued lockdowns and mandatory mask-wearing, the coalition says an open debate is needed to allow all experts with varying perspectives the chance to be represented and have their voices heard, without censorship or retribution.

Forcing people to remain in isolation while prohibiting them from engaging in normal commerce, traveling freely, and even going to work, the letter’s signers warn, is having a greater negative impact both in the short and long term than if there were no restrictions at all – which is why it all needs to end immediately.

In Belgium, at least, health authorities never would have imposed such restrictions were it not for the misguidance of the WHO. The Belgian Supreme Health Council (BSHC) normally takes a minimalist approach, meaning it encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle that works for them, rather than try to force them to abide by some one-size-fits-all government prescription such as the one that came down the pipeline from the WHO.

Furthermore, the latest science does not even support the WHO’s approach, which is hurting people more than it is helping them.

“After the initial panic surrounding covid-19, the objective facts now show a completely different picture – there is no medical justification for any emergency policy anymore,” the letter reads. “The current crisis management has become totally disproportionate and causes more damage than it does any good,” it goes on to explain. “We call for an end to all measures and ask for an immediate restoration of our normal democratic governance and legal structures and of all our civil liberties.”

Having to get vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (covid-19) is another draconian imposition coming down the pike that carries with it permanent health consequences, seeing as how there is no way to effectively detoxify from an mRNA vaccine.

Strict covid-19 restrictions violate the WHO’s own definition of health

Back in 1948, the WHO defined health as follows:

“Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or other physical impairment.”

According to the letter’s signers, the WHO’s current approach to combating SARS-CoV-2 is a clear violation of this long-established ethic because it impinges upon the emotional and social well-being of humans, all in the name of keeping them “safe” from a virus.

Forcing people to stay at home muzzled with no human contact is also a violation of basic human rights, as is demanding that people “mask up” whenever they decide to venture from their own property – especially since being social actually protects against viral infection.

“Studies have shown that the more social and emotional commitments people have, the more resistant they are to viruses,” the letter explains. “It is much more likely that isolation and quarantine have fatal consequences. “Fear, persistent stress and loneliness induced by social distancing have a proven negative influence on psychological and general health,” it adds.

Remember when “flatten the curve” was only supposed to last two weeks?

Early on, the WHO warned that if the world failed to “flatten the curve,” up to 3.4 percent of people who contracted the Wuhan coronavirus (covid-19) would die. This process was supposed to take just two weeks, as you may recall, but still persists six months later.

The world was also told by the WHO, which has proven ties to the vaccine industry, by the way, that the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (covid-19) would lead to an abnormal pattern of seasonal infection, another claim that has since been proven false by science.

“The course of covid-19 followed the course of a normal wave of infection similar to a flu season,” the letter explains. “As every year, we see a mix of flu viruses following the curve: first the rhinoviruses, then the influenza A and B viruses, followed by the coronaviruses. There is nothing different from what we normally see.”

So what we continue to face is a “cure” that is far, far worse than the “problem,” the letter contends. Furthermore, flawed testing, fake science, and widespread ignorance about how the human immune system even works are keeping us under medical tyranny, to our own collective detriment.

