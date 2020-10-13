Workers are pictured next to a Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane on the tarmac at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, the US, on March 12, 2019. (Photo by AFP)

The European Union on Tuesday won the right to impose tariffs on $4 billion of US goods in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing (BA.N), deepening a record trade spat that has already prompted Washington to slap duties on EU imports.

The World Trade Organization tariff award, which confirms a decision first reported by Reuters on Sept 30, threatens to intensify transatlantic trade tensions just three weeks ahead of the US presidential election.

However, negotiators on both sides say it could also lead at last to discussions to resolve a 16-year legal battle over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus (AIR.PA).

Both the United States and the EU have signaled interest in settling the dispute over planemaker subsidies, while accusing the other of refusing to talk seriously.

Tuesday’s decision, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, follows a WTO ruling last year prompting Washington to begin imposing tariffs on $7.5 billion in EU goods over state aid for Airbus, which has sites in Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Combined, the two cases represent the world’s largest ever corporate trade dispute.

Consuming thousands of pages of testimony and an estimated $100 million in costs since 2004, the aircraft spat has tested the resolve of the WTO, which is busy selecting a new leader.

The state of Washington has since repealed an aerospace tax break that benefited Boeing, while Airbus has announced it will increase loan repayments for the A350 plane to France and Spain in bids to settle the matter.

(Source: Agencies)

