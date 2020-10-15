Primary Purpose of Mandatory Masking Is to Foster Fear, Say Acclaimed Researchers

If masks don’t stop infection, yet cause known and probable harms, what’s the point of wearing them? What motive would governments have for mandating them? In their new book, Drs. Karina Reiss PhD and Dr. Sucharit Bakdi MD provide one possibility:

“In fact, there is no study to even suggest that it makes any sense for healthy individuals to wear masks in public. One might suspect that the only political reason for enforcing the measure is to foster fear in the population.”

Fear of a pandemic that never was. Fear of those hiding their face. Fear of those without a mask. Fear of a government that violates human rights.

Professor Karina Reiss holds a PhD in biology and has received prestigious honors and awards for academic contributions to fields of infection and biochemistry. Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology and virology for which he has received the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.

You can order a copy of their fact-rich book, Corona, False Alarm?, from the publisher, Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk or your local, struggling bookstore. In June 2020, the original German version sold 200,000 copies and 75,000 e-books in six weeks. Let’s help make the English version a New York Times Bestseller.India: Violations of the Right to Food and Work Rampant Across the Country, Made Worse by Aadhaar

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

John C. A. Manley has spent over a decade ghostwriting for medical doctors, as well as naturopaths, chiropractors and Ayurvedic physicians. He publishes the COVID-19(84) Red Pill Briefs – an email-based newsletter dedicated to preventing the governments of the world from using an exaggerated pandemic as an excuse to violate our freedom, health, privacy, livelihood and humanity. He is also writing a novel, Brave New Normal: A Dystopian Love Story. Visit his website at: MuchAdoAboutCorona.ca. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is by Engin Akyurt from PixabayThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © John C. A. Manley, Global Research, 2020