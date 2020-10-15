Selected Articles: The 2020 US Election Bamboozle

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 15, 2020

The 2020 Election Bamboozle: We Are All Victims of the Deep State’s Con Game

By John W. Whitehead, October 15 2020

In this particular con game, every candidate dangled before us as some form of political savior—including Donald Trump and Joe Biden—is part of a long-running, elaborate scam intended to persuade us that, despite all appearances to the contrary, we live in a constitutional republic.

The Lost Peace Discourse and the Arts as a Possible Way Out?

By Jan Oberg, October 15 2020

In foreign and security politics, the intellectual level is now such that it does not even seem strange to decision-makers that they never obtain peace advice or consult peace experts. The fantasy-assumption is that if only there is enough military’ security’ means applied to enough societal problems, peace will automatically come about.

Video: The “Smoking Guns” of a Manufactured Pandemic

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Kristina Borjesson, October 15 2020

“Closing down the Global Economy as a means to combating the Killer Virus. That’s what they want us to believe. If the public had been informed that Covid-19 is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat…”

Primary Purpose of Mandatory Masking Is to Foster Fear, Say Acclaimed Researchers

By John C. A. Manley, October 15 2020

“In fact, there is no study to even suggest that it makes any sense for healthy individuals to wear masks in public. One might suspect that the only political reason for enforcing the measure is to foster fear in the population.”

Africa Battles COVID-19 Pandemic Effectively

By Abayomi Azikiwe, October 15 2020

A daily update published by the ACDC, an affiliate of the AU, reports as of October 14, that 1,593,472 cases have been confirmed on the continent while the death toll from the pandemic stands 38,884 with 1,319, 118 classified as recovered from COVID-19. There are approximately 1.3 billion people living in the AU member-states and therefore in comparison to other geo-political regions, the infection rate overall remains low.

Command (C2) Systems Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI): The Pentagon’s AI ‘Ghost Fleet’ Is More than Just Scary — It’s Unwise.

By Michael T. Klare, October 15 2020

In an October address at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper unveiled the Pentagon’s plan for the future Navy, saying it would consist of over 500 warships — almost twice the number now in the U.S. inventory.

Turkey Allied with Azerbaijan Against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Stephen Lendman, October 15 2020

Under this scenario, Russia could get involved to defend its CSTO partnered state — potentially drawing the US, UK, and other NATO countries into the conflict, Turkey as well more directly. The above is a nightmarish scenario Moscow and Tehran very much want avoided.

The U.S. of Arms: The Art of the Weapons Deal in the Age of Trump

By William D. Hartung, October 15 2020

From Yemen to Libya to Egypt, sales by this country and its allies are playing a significant role in fueling some of the world’s most devastating conflicts. But Donald Trump, even before he was felled by Covid-19 and sent to Walter Reed Medical Center, could not have cared less, as long as he thought such trafficking in the tools of death and destruction would help his political prospects.

Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day by Supporting Indigenous Resistance

By Margaret Flowers, October 15 2020

Along with the toppling of Columbus statues and the removal of a racial slur as a name for a major football team, this signals a shifting awareness in the United States of our colonial roots and ongoing Indigenous genocide and a desire for change.

COVID Is Not A “Categorically Different Danger”

By Donald J. Boudreaux, October 15 2020

This single slice of information should be sufficient to put Covid-19 in proper perspective. It makes plain that the risk that this disease poses to humanity as a whole does not differ categorically from the risk of seasonal flu – or, for that matter, from any of the many other perils that we humans routinely encounter.