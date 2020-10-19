Selected Articles: Where Are the Borders of the State of Israel?

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 19, 2020

In Defense of Thought and Speech: A Reflection on Criticisms Leveled Against Scholars at New York University

By Prof. Daniel Broudy, October 19 2020

Let no one say — without a vigorous challenge — that the so-called ‘new normal’ is not profoundly ab-normal, absurd, hideous, and intolerable.

Diana Johnstone’s Memoir: Circle in the Darkness

By Dr. Galina Litvinov De Roeck, October 19 2020

It recounts events one is familiar enough from reading the papers or watching the news, but then it takes you from what you think you know to what you need to know.

Scotland – The Road to Independence. “Trick the System”?

By Konrad Rękas, October 19 2020

Support for the independence of Scotland has been growing steadily and has remained at 58% for several months.

Video: “Don’t be Afraid of the Virus”: American Doctors Speak Out on Misinformation Surrounding the Coronavirus

By One America News Network, October 19 2020

A group of medical experts from around the country are speaking out against misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

Where Are the Borders of the State of Israel? Why Do They Refuse to Demarcate Them?

By Majdi Khaldi, October 19 2020

Israel’s continuation of settlement and annexation plans will inevitably undermine the two-state solution according to the 1967 borders.

Pandemic to Trigger $4 Trillion Loss in Global Real GDP in 2020

By Justinas Baltrusaitis, October 19 2020

As expected, the pandemic has triggered massive losses in different sectors of the economy which can be reflected in metrics like the real Gross Domestic Product.

Two Deep Mysteries of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War

By Eric Margolis, October 19 2020

Forty-seven years ago, Egypt and Syria launched a massive surprise attack on Israeli forces dug into fortifications along the Suez Canal and Golan Heights.

Antiwar Forces Need to Challenge Trudeau Government, Not Praise It

By Yves Engler, October 19 2020

Should antiwar forces challenge power or praise government officials in the hopes of getting some crumbs for their pet issue?

Towards a US-China War? The Creation of a Global Totalitarian System, A “One World Government”?

By F. William Engdahl, October 18 2020

The dominant dynamic defining world geopolitics is the appearance of a genuine irregular conflict between the 2 most formidable powers on the planet: China & the US. Only this time the aim is a universal totalitarian system. David Rockefeller called it a “one world government.”

Will the Mediterranean Sea Save Lebanon from Drowning in Debt?

By Steven Sahiounie, October 18 2020

The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL has been monitoring the disputed land boundary since Israel’s’ military withdrawal from south Lebanon in 2000, ending a 22-year occupation.

History: Rhodesia’s 1970’s “Dirty War”: A Tale of False Flag Terror and War Crimes

By Adeyinka Makinde, October 19 2020

Alternately known as the Rhodesian Bush War and the Zimbabwe War of Liberation, it was characterised by an unceasing brutality which claimed the lives of many non-combatants.

Military Bases Never Go Unused

By David Swanson, October 19 2020

In his new book, The United States of War, David Vine cites research by the U.S. Army showing that since the 1950s, a U.S. military presence has correlated with the U.S. military starting conflicts.