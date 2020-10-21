Selected Articles: The 2020 Great Recession 2.0

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 21, 2020

The 2020 Great Recession 2.0: The ‘On Again, Off Again’ U.S. Fiscal Stimulus Negotiations

By Dr. Jack Rasmus, October 21 2020

Both political parties have played a ‘hot potato’ bargaining game: i.e. “here’s my offer, the ball’s in your court…Here’s mine, now it’s your turn”. This week the game continues, showing no indication of ending.

Yemen’s Never Ending War

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, October 21 2020

The Saudi-led coalition and its air force began using American and British made weaponry targeting mostly civilians and helped create al-Qaeda in Yemen.

Infection Fatality Rate of COVID-19 Inferred from Seroprevalence Data

By Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis, October 21 2020

The inferred infection fatality rates tended to be much lower than estimates made earlier in the pandemic.

Iran Now Free to Buy and Sell Weapons Legally

By Steven Sahiounie, October 21 2020

The UN Security Council arms embargo on Iran from 2007 has expired Sunday, which will allow the nation to buy weapons.

MAS Returns to Power in Bolivia One Year after US-backed Coup

By Arnold August, October 21 2020

Winning the presidential election under the shadow of a US-backed right-wing coup (supported by Canada), was made all the more remarkable by MAS winning a majority in both houses of the Bolivian parliament.

Trump Administration Is Paying Big Pharma Billions in Rush for Vaccine

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, October 21 2020

His vaccine campaign is named “Operation Warp Speed” and there is a real danger that its speed will warp the results.

Critical Increase in the National Debt Triggered by Covid Crisis.

By Justinas Baltrusaitis, October 21 2020

The massive spending in stimulus packages to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic is projected to push the national debt beyond the size of the economy.

Candidate Accountability: Demand a Commitment to a Peace and Human Rights Agenda

By Black Alliance for Peace, October 21 2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic both revealed and accelerated the irreversible crisis of the global capitalist system and, consequently, the domestic conditions shaping the 2020 U.S. presidential election and every level of U.S. governance.

Don’t Vote for a Psychopath: Tyranny at the Hands of a Psychopathic Government

By John W. Whitehead, October 21 2020

The willingness to prioritize power above all else, including the welfare of their fellow human beings, ruthlessness, callousness and an utter lack of conscience are among the defining traits of the sociopath.

All Power to the Imagination: Remembering John Lennon

By Megan Sherman, October 21 2020

According to Lennon's view, nascent protest movements brought utopia closer to fruition because they mobilised against all manifestations of oppression perpetuated by the dominant institutions of civilisation, namely money and war and organised religion.