There are numerous 9/11 COVID similarities to be seen and understood as the world goes ever deeper into Operation Coronavirus.

Many nations around the world, including Canada and Australia, are making moves to roll out the next phase of the operation, which involves digital identities, biometrics and digital vaccine certificates (or immunity passports), just as Bill Gates foretold all those months ago. It is imperative that we all understand that this is a far-reaching operation or live exercise designed to fundamentally transform society in alignment with the goals of the New World Order (NWO).

By comparing the current COVID op to the 9/11 op, we can discern the patterns and become wiser to the agenda, for there is a certain way that evil hijacks good. Below is a list of 16 different 9/11 COVID similaritiesthat I have noticed, however there may well be many more.

1. MSM and Governments Amp Up the Fear with Incessant Coverage and Propaganda

The MSM (Mainstream Media) has barely focused on anything other than COVID since March, with the purpose of almost all the ‘news’ being to scare the living daylights out of people and render them into docile submission. Many of the initial projections turned out to be completely and utterly wrong. The Gates-owned WHO (World Health Organization) predicted the IFR (Infection Fatality Rate) would be 3.4%, when later a Stanford University study and the CDC put it at more like 0.1 – 0.26%; the Gates-funded Imperial College predicted 2 millions American would die when actually only around 225,000 have so far (and those official statistics are embarrassingly fake due to COVID death certificate fraud). Likewise, in the aftermath of 9/11, there was unending propaganda about how freedom itself was under attack by radical Islamic terrorism. People were first traumatized and then besieged with a slew of misinformation which disguised the true conspirators, shifted attention to fictitious enemies and fostered the desire in people to want to be saved (the basis for increased governmental control). One of the interesting 9/11 COVID similarities is the color-coded threat chart.

2. Governmental Reaction Kills Way More People than the Event Itself

In both cases, the governmental reaction is worse than the supposed threat itself, just as in Western Medicine, where frequently the cure is worse than the disease. Chemo, anyone? The official narrative of 9/11 tells us that around 3,000 Americans died from the event, however the 9/11 spawned the War on Terror, under whose auspices the US invaded Iraq, Afghanistan and later many other Middle Eastern nations, killing at least 1 million people in Iraq alone. When Operation Coronavirus began, we were told to lock down for 2 weeks to ‘flatten the curve’ however here we are 7+ months later and people are still walking around wearing masks and not getting too close. Meanwhile, the result of governmental lockdown policies has been increased stress, anxiety, depression, joblessness, poverty, crime and suicide. Many people and organizations (here, here and here) have predicted the lockdown will kill more people than it has supposedly saved.

3. No Investigation of Coincidences

The 9/11 false flag op was characterized by a stunning series of coincidences which were never investigated and which the authorities swept under the rug, such as passports magically surviving office fires and falling to the ground intact, a building crumbling of its own accord 8+ hours after planes had hit nearby buildings (but not it) and fighter jets failing to be scrambled from the nearest base. In the COVID op, it was quite an astonishing coincidence that Fauci via the NIH funded Chinese virology labs in Wuhan to the tune of $7.4 million (2 lots of $3.7 million) for gain of function research, or in plain English, weaponization of virus research. It was also rather coincidental that the US Military, Bill Gates and other NWO organizations and people were planning for this exact scenario years before it happened.

4. Introduction of a Fundamental New Paradigm (War on Terror vs. War on Bioterror)

As I covered in my March 2020 article The New War on Bioterror: Everyone is a Suspected or Asymptomatic Carrier, we are being steadily indoctrinated into a new paradigm of biosecurity, whereby the authorities hope to advance their agenda of control by appealing to the need for public safety against a new enemy. In the post-9/11 world, there was the War on Terror and the concocted enemy was bin Laden and radical Islamic terrorists; in the post-COVID world, there’s the War on Bioterror and the concocted enemy is an invisible virus. In both cases, we were told the enemy could be lurking anywhere and everywhere, and only increased governmental surveillance and control could save us.

5. 9/11 COVID Similarities: False Official Narratives

In both operations, the official narrative has more holes than a piece of Swiss cheese. In the 9/11 op, we were supposed to believe the terrorists managed to fly planes into buildings with such skill using maneuvers that even experienced pilots could not manage, while the laws of physics were suspended that day as jet fuel magically burnt through concrete and steel, despite the fact that jet fuel doesn’t have a high enough burning point to do so. In the COVID op, we are supposed to believe that the virus is literally everywhere, can be transmitted via cash, can live on surfaces of days or weeks and thrives on asymptomatic transmission when no other known virus has ever done so.6. Foreknowledge

Why did BBC report Building 7 had fallen 30 minutes before it actually did? Why did San Francisco mayor Willie Brown and author Salmon Rushdie both get calls beforehand telling them not to board planes going to NYC? Why did the Chinese Government run a drill for a coronavirus outbreak 30 days before the Wuhan Military Games? Why did the US Government run or pass so many simulations, drills and laws that planned for the coronavirus?

7. Event Preceded by Exercises/Drills that “Went Live” or Eerily Mimicked What Later Happened

According to Kevin Ryan, NORAD practiced 28 hijacked events within 2 years of 9/11, 6 of which focused on hijackings within US and 1 which practiced interception of hijacked planes headed for the UN building in New York City. Webster Tarpley researched that there were 46 drills and exercises taking place on the day of 9/11! Meanwhile in Operation Coronavirus, in addition to things such as Dark Winter (2001), Atlantic Storm (2005), Clade X (2018), Crimson Contagion (2019), there was the now infamous Event 201 (October 2019) which simulated an actual coronavirus outbreak that comes from Brazil and enters the US to infect millions (see above link on simulations, drills and laws).

8. Insider Trading

9/11 was marked by massive amounts of insider trading. This study Initiation of the 9-11 Operation, with Evidence of Insider Trading Beforehand does a good job of exposing the details. Meanwhile before COVID struck the US, there were many politicians (especially senators) who bought or sold stock before the US economy crashed.9. Suspicious Benefits to a Powerful FewCoronavirus and the Constitution: Entering the Not-So-Brave New World

Isn’t it interesting how the big players seem to benefit the most from these catastrophes and crises? During 9/11, Halliburton, defense contractors, oil and gas companies and others invested in Iraq/Afghanistan to make a killing. During COVID, we learnt that certain billionaires increased their wealth by a whopping 27%. In both cases, the rich and powerful got more rich and powerful.

10. Intel Agency Control of Information

Manufactured crises like 9/11 and COVID open the door for private corporations linked to the MIC (Military Intelligence Complex) to gain a foothold in terms of greater access to our data. 9/11 was good business for surveillance companies; Peter Thiel’s CIA-initiated company Palantir manages the databases used by the CDC (in the US) and the NHS (in the UK) that are the basis of COVID decision-making.

11. 9/11 COVID Similarities: A Fictitious, All-Powerful and Elusive Enemy

Think about it for a minute: Al-Qaeda and SARS-CoV-2 can rarely be seen, can’t be easily stopped (or stopped at all), require great amount of time, money and focus to be defeated (more of the war mentality), and are a completely new kind of enemy (asymmetrical warfare and asymptomatic transmission). We were told that other human coronaviruses behave in a seasonal, highly predictable manner, but not SARS-CoV-2. It was somehow different. The FBI never formally charged bin Laden; meanwhile he looked different in every fake video they released. Bin Laden seemed to have more lives than the proverbial cat but in the end we were told to just believe that they had killed him and thrown his body away at sea; there was never any proof. Several alleged Middle Eastern hijackers turned up alive elsewhere. Compare these fictitious enemies to a virus which has never been isolated and purified.

12. Junk Science

For the most part, science has sadly become a tool for moneyed interests to push their agenda. He who pays the piper calls the tune. There are many intellectual prostitutes in white coats who will find any result they are paid to find. Both operations are marked by junk or fraudulent science. In the case of 9/11, there is all the chicanery around the fall of all 3 buildings in NYC including the coverup by NIST which was well exposed earlier this year in the University of Alaska Fairbanks study, A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7. Professional architects, engineers and pilots have all declared that the official 9/11 narrative is not scientifically sound and in defiance of the laws of physics. Likewise, the official COVID narrative has thoroughly abused science by exploiting people’s ignorance of the nature of a virus and the nature of contagion and disease. It also used hyped and falsified numbers under the rubric of science to scare people, offered financial incentives for doctors and hospitals to inflate COVID cases/deaths, not to mention used the key deception of with the virus vs. from the virus to obfuscate the real cause of death in millions of people.

13. Censorship of Dissent

Another of the 9/11 COVID similarities is that both were marked by censorship or the suppression of evidence. In the COVID op, Google-owned YouTube has been deleting channels left, right and center, with CEO Susan Wojcicki announcing at one point that she would not allow any content with information contrary to the Gates-owned WHO! In the 9/11 op, the MSM carefully selected whom they wanted to interview, and heroes like William Rodriguez were initially welcomed but brushed aside when they refused to follow the script. Compare George Bush Jr.’s “Let us never tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories concerning the attacks of September the 11th” with the current propaganda that “You’re killing Grandma” if you step outside without a mask.

14. Denunciation of Deniers

The word denier has become something of a weaponized term in the last decade, been thrown against those who refuse to believe in certain narratives (e.g. climate change denier or climate denier for those who don’t buy the manmade global warming story). At the end of WW2, Hermann Goering admitted the game plan of leaders in any country: “Why of course the people don’t want war! … Naturally the common people don’t want war: neither in Russia, nor in England, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood … [but] the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the peace makers for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.” Another of the great 9/11 COVID similarities is the denunciation of deniers, the denunciation of anyone not following the governmental official narrative. In 9/11, it went something like this (“You’re unpatriotic and un-American if you don’t hate Al Qaeda and bin Laden”) while in COVID, it’s goes something like this (“You’re selfish and you’re endangering the community if you protest, don’t socially distance and don’t wear a mask”).

15. Introduction of a New Layer of Security State Bureaucracy

In both cases, a whole new layer of security state bureaucracy was introduced. In the 9/11 op, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was created. In just a few years, this federal department quickly grew into one of the largest federal agencies, taking in tens of billions of taxpayer dollars each year ever since. The term “Homeland” hardly existed in the US before that. The DHS also spawned the infamous TSA, notorious for the 2-pronged option it gives travelers: radiation or molestation. Meanwhile, the COVID op has yet to spawn a new US federal agency, however it is undeniable that the pretext of COVID has given governments massive power to penetrate deeply into our lives.

16. Psychological and Ritualistic Trauma

The 9/11 op was very ritualistic; 2 small examples are the numerology (911 is the number to call in the US when there’s an emergency) and the echoes of Freemasonry (the WTC Twin Towers representing the Twin Pillars of Boaz and Joachim). Likewise, as I covered in the article Exposing the Occult Corona-Initiation Ritual, the entire length and breadth of Operation Coronavirus is steeped in ritual, including phases such as Lockdown and Quarantine (isolation), Rejection (hand-washing), Mask-Wearing (censorship, submission, dehumanization, reinforcing a false idea of danger, alternate persona) and Social Distancing (the New Normal). The 9/11 COVID similarities are striking, since in both cases the idea is to traumatize the public through fear, separate them from customary modes of functioning and break them down so they will accept a new way of being.

Final Thoughts on 9/11 COVID Similarities

To understand these 2 massive psychological operations is to understand the way the NWO Agenda advances in our world. There is a distinctive pattern to the darkness/unconsciousness in the way it deceives, betrays, tricks, distracts, obfuscates and manipulates. Ultimately, we know the endgame is to put people into such states of anxiety, stress and fear that they will accept any level of state security, corporatocratic surveillance, invasion of privacy and violation of their sovereign, unalienable, inherent, god-given rights. My hope is that articles such as these shine a light on the darkness and bring it to the surface to be exposed, so that the deception is no longer effective. The power of these false flag events and psy ops lies in their capacity to manipulate perception; once an awakened populace sees through it, their power evaporates.

