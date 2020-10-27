Selected Articles: Mass Rebellion in Nigeria, State Repression and Police Brutality

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 27, 2020

US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Study Refutes Official Covid-Sars-2 Narrative

By Makia Freeman, October 27 2020

CDC (Center for Disease Control) scientists made some COVID admissions that totally destroy the official COVID narrative in a study published in June 2020.

U.S. Empire, Trumped. “The Greatest Purveyor of Violence in the World”

By Asad Ismi, October 27 2020

Trump nonetheless takes his place in the pantheon of violent U.S. presidents who have, since King’s judgment, left millions of people dead in the Global South in the wake of incompetent military escapades and cruel economic warfare.

“Mask Mouth”: Wearing Facemasks Causes Decaying Teeth, Gum Disease, Skin Blemishes, Pimples, Acne

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, October 27 2020

Mask Mouth, is basically a new term coined by doctors located in New York City who describe the new phenomenon of arising dental problems that are associated to wearing facemasks on a consistent basis.

Trump Regime Approves Large-Scale Taiwan Arms Purchase. Another Blow to Bilateral Relations with Beijing

By Stephen Lendman, October 27 2020

China’s Foreign Ministry stressed that US arms sales to the “breakaway province” breaches the one-China principle both countries agreed to decades earlier.

Mass Rebellion in Nigeria: #EndSARS Protests Met with State Repression and Police Brutality

By Abayomi Azikiwe, October 27 2020

A series of incidents involving the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit (SARS) in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has brought to the surface underlying societal contradictions which have been simmering for many years.

China: The Upcoming Global Superpower

By Kester Kenn Klomegah, October 27 2020

Despite its large population of 1.5 billion which many have considered as an impediment, China’s domestic economic reforms and collaborative strategic diplomacy with external countries have made it attain superpower status over the United States.

Global Debt Disaster with No Escape. Under the “New Normal”, Poor Countries Worldwide are Heading for a Catastrophe

By Michael Roberts, October 27 2020

According to the IMF, about half of Low Income Economies (LIEs) are now in danger of debt default. ‘Emerging market’ debt to GDP has increased from 40% to 60% in this crisis.

Unenforceable Nuclear Ban Treaty to Become International Law

By Dennis Riches, October 27 2020

The real victory will come when the ratifiers, and other nations that might join them, find collective power and real leverage to establish the conditions for peace and to enforce the treaty.

The New Tyranny Few Even Recognize. The Digital Dollar and the Fed’s Big Money Power Grab

By Charles Hugh Smith, October 27 2020

It’s pretty much universally recognized that authorities use crises to impose “emergency powers” that become permanent. This erosion of civil and economic liberties is always sold as “necessary for your own good.”

New Report: Crowded Sky, Contested Sea: Drones over the South and East China Seas

By Joanna Frew, October 27 2020

Amid naval patrols, live military drills, island building, trade wars and diplomatic breakdown, drones are making an increasing impact on the security situation in the South China Sea and the relationship between China and the US.