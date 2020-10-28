By DailyMash

October 28, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – AN expert epidemiologist is doubting everything he has ever learned about viruses after reading the baseless opinions of some halfwit on Facebook.

Professor Stephen Malley, who has two degrees, a PhD and has worked in his highly specialized field for 20 years, is wondering whether he should bow to the superior wisdom of a twat with Google.

Malley said: “This guy looked at some memes, watched several videos on YouTube and misunderstood a few graphs, so he’s really snapping at my heels in terms of expertise.

“Now he’s confidently telling people there is no pandemic. I can’t believe I’ve been messing around worrying about peer-reviewed research when you can just read some stuff your mate Gary shared online and know that Covid is a lie.

“I’m going to jack it all in now seeing as I’ve been totally shown up by a guy who somehow knows more than me about pathogenesis despite the fact that he works in a computer repair shop.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to sort out ebola too.”

Twat in question Wayne Hayes said: “Of course he’d say that. Everyone knows scientists are getting massive bribes from facemask manufacturers. Everyone on Facebook, anyway.”

