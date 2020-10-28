Video: The Secret Government. The Truth About the CIA and US Foreign Policy at the Height of the Cold War

By Bill Moyers

Bill Moyers’s Secret Government was aired on PBS in 1987.

Moyers is a very respected TV journalist who also worked for Lyndon Johnson and has a very professional approach. He interviews many different people involved with the CIA and other government agencies.

This documentary gives quite an overview of what has actually happened in the 40 years before 1987 regarding the CIA and the cold war – including Iran, Guatemala, Cuba, Nicaragua, Chile and Viet Nam and features such people as Ralph McGeehee and Phil Retinger (both former CIA agents), Rear Admiral Gene La Rocque (Ret. U.S.N.), Theodore Bissell (active in the CIA at the time), Sen. Frank Church and many others.

Moyers is so very credible. This was at a time when PBS was allowed to air the truth about the CIA and U.S. foreign policy. This film has been “disappeared” for many years.

We are living history. This documentary is of particular relevance in understanding the Covid crisis and the role of what Moyers called the “Secret Government”.

The fear campaign and media propaganda are there to mislead people around the World into believing that the Lockdown and the Closure of the Planet’s economy is a solution to resolving a public health crisis. And now they are preparing for a Second Wave. (Michel Chossudovsky, October 2020)

BILL MOYERS: THE SECRET GOVERNMENT

Revealing While Concealing the "Invisible" Government's Conspiracies