More Advanced Weapons and Nukes for Italy: Defense Minister Guerini on St. Francis’s Footsteps

By Manlio Dinucci, October 29 2020

At the NATO Defense Ministers meeting on October 23, Minister Guerini confirmed Italy’s participation in a new NATO Space Center in Ramstein (Germany) and the necessary strengthening of nuclear forces to “keep our nuclear deterrent safe and efficient,” in front of “the serious challenge of Russia’s growing arsenal of nuclear missiles.”

Human Rights, Terrorism and Organized Crime

By Stephen Sefton, October 29 2020

An outstanding characteristic of the Western human rights industry has long been the way it politicizes its production to serve the foreign policy needs of its countries’ governments.

China: “Nuclear ‘Sword of Damocles’ Jeopardizes the Survival of Humanity”. Entry In Force of Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

By Carla Stea, October 29 2020

October 2, 2020: United Nations High Level Meeting Commemorating and Promoting the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: This Meeting Was Boycotted by United Kingdom, United States and France, AGAIN!

Putin Offers NATO Inspections to Prevent Deployment of INF-Banned Missiles

By Dave DeCamp, October 29 2020

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered mutual inspections of each other’s military bases to NATO to prevent the deployment of missiles banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

How a Key Pentagon Official Turned China Policy over to Arms Industry and Taiwan Supporters

By Gareth Porter, October 29 2020

The “Fortress Taiwan” arms deal overseen by ex-Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver is one of the most provocative U.S. moves against China in years – and a big win for his think tank’s arms industry and Taiwanese patrons.

Macron’s Attack on Islam Reveals “Intolerance and Hatred,” Says Nobel Peace Laureate

By Steven Sahiounie, October 29 2020

The beheading of a teacher in France elicited inflammatory remarks from President Emmanuel Macron, which in turn has been met with an Arab boycott of French goods and outrage by the Muslim world.

Ending Regime Change – In Bolivia and the World

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, October 29 2020

Less than a year after the United States and the U.S.-backed Organization of American States (OAS) supported a violent military coup to overthrow the government of Bolivia, the Bolivian people have reelected the Movement for Socialism (MAS) and restored it to power.

What Trump and Biden Get Wrong About North Korea

By Christine Ann, October 29 2020

Most urgently, the next administration should officially end the Korean War with a peace agreement. Contrary to the belief held by most Americans, the 70-year-old war never officially ended and was only halted by a fragile ceasefire signed in 1953.

Exposed: Special Procurement Channels for ‘VIPs’ and UK Cabinet Contacts

By Good Law Project, October 29 2020

Leaked documents seen by Good Law Project set out special pathways by which “VIP” and “Cabinet Office” contacts could be awarded lucrative PPE contracts at the height of the pandemic – and at inflated prices.

“The Attention Economy” in Our Lives: Memory Failure Predicted by Attention Lapsing and Media Multitasking

By Kevin P. Madore, Anna M. Khazenzon, and et al., October 29 2020

With the explosion of digital media and technologies, scholars, educators and the public have become increasingly vocal about the role that an ‘attention economy’ has in our lives.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2020

By Global Research News

Global Research, October 29, 2020