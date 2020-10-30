Workers of the state-oil company Pdvsa holding Iranian and Venezuelan flags greet during the arrival of the Iranian tanker ship “Fortune” at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020. (Photo by Reuters)

Iran has repeated denial of owning the crude shipments seized and recently sold by the United States, saying the “rogue regime” in Washington has certainly stolen the cargo and is now openly bragging about the act of piracy.

“Only, as we said before: it wasn’t ours. But sb else’s oil has certainly been stolen. No one civilized brags abt stealing,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote in a post to his Twitter account on Friday.

He was reacting to an announcement by the US on Thursday that it had sold approximately 1.1 million barrels of Venezuela-bound “Iranian” oil seized in August for more than $40 million.

The Justice Department said at the time that “these actions represent the government’s largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.” Tehran, however, rejected the claim that the seized crude oil shipments belonged to the Islamic Republic.

Khatibzadeh further said US officials are acting like “the Pirates of the Caribbean,” in a wordplay using the name of a popular American movie, adding that they are even openly boasting about their “booty.”

“No one civilized brags abt stealing,” the Iranian official said.

Back in August, Iranian officials said Washington’s claims were in fact an attempt to portray the seizure as a victory against Tehran after the US failed to stop five Iranian tankers from delivering badly needed fuel Venezuela in May.

Tehran also described the reported seizure of Iranian crude as an “act of psychological warfare” meant to compensate for the US administration’s “humiliation and defeat by Iran using false propaganda.”

US trying to contrive victory with tanker seizure: IranForeign Minister Bijan Zangeneh has reiterated that the cargo of oil tankers reportedly seized by the United States last week was not Iranian.

Elsewhere in his comments, Khatibzadeh referred to all the sanctions that the US has imposed on Iran as part of its so-called maximum pressure campaign, saying the administration of US President Donald Trump is running out of pressure tools in dealing with the Islamic.

“To US rogue regime: your toolbox, unlike ours, is shrinking by the day. Ask @robertcobrien! pic.twitter.com/P6PGzqXkBU,” said the official.

O’Brien has recently admitted that the “US has out-sanctioned its ability to inflict more pain on Iranian people.”

“One of the problems we have with both Iran and Russia is that we have so many sanctions on those countries right now that there’s very little left for us to do,” he said.

In a recent tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to O’Brien’s confession and said it’s “time for the US to finally admit it is a Sanction Addict.”

“Kick the habit. More economic warfare against Iran will bring the US less—and not more—influence,” Zarif said.

