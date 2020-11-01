The Covid-19 Roadmap: Towards Global Economic Chaos and Societal Destruction

While these flawed official statistics used to “measure” the spread of the virus are meaningless, they have nonetheless been used to support the ongoing fear and disinformation campaign.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

It is now confirmed that the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR) used to estimate COVID-19 positive cases is questionable. It cannot detect or identify the virus. What it detects are particles or fragments of the virus.

PCR- Positive does not imply Covid-19 Positive. The statistics derived from the PCR test do not adequately measure “confirmed cases”. The PCR Test does not provide the statistics required (by policy-makers and national health authorities) to assess the number of people infected. Moreover, according to the CDC “a positive [covid-19] infection” could be the result of “co-infection with other viruses… The agent detected may not be the cause disease”.

While these official statistics used to “measure” the spread of the viral infection are flawed, they have nonetheless been used to support the ongoing fear and disinformation campaign.

Because the PCR Test is faulty as a means of identifying the spread of the virus, major decisions taken by the WHO and national governments since late January 2020 (supported by faulty statistics) are potentially invalid. Moreover, official reports including the WHO confirm that Covid-19 is not a killer virus, it has features similar to seasonal influenza.

The purpose off this article is to examine how these far-reaching decisions, invariably based on invalid concepts and faulty statistics, have contributed to a state of economic, social and political chaos Worldwide, leading up to the March 11, 2020 lockdown and closure of 190 national economies of UN member states. Only three countries including Belarus, Nicaragua and Sweden refused to close down their national economy.

What strikes us in this analysis is the fact that major decisions from the very outset on January 30, 2020 were taken when the number of recorded positive cases was exceedingly low.

The lockdown as well as closure of national economies Worldwide on March 11, 2020 were presented as a means to confronting the “Killer Virus” and “Saving Lives”. Amply documented, the impacts have led to mass unemployment and poverty Worldwide.

The Roadmap towards Economic Chaos and Societal Destruction

October 18, 2019. 201 Pandemic Simulation Exercise

The coronavirus was initially named 2019-nCoV by the WHO, the same name as that adopted at the October 18, 2019 201 Simulation exercise under the auspices of the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, Centre for Heath Security (an event sponsored by the Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum).(Event 201)

January 7, 2020: The Chinese authorities “identified a new type of virus” which (according to official reports) was isolated on January 7, 2020.

January 20-24: World Economic Forum Meetings at Davos. The Role of Powerful Financial Interests

Dominant financial interests, billionaire foundations and international financial institutions played a key role in launching the WHO Public Health Emergency (PHEIC). The decision was not taken by the WHO.

In the week preceding this historic WHO decision. The PHEIC was the object of “consultations” at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos (January 21-24). The WHO Director General Dr. Tedros was present at Davos. Were these consultations instrumental in influencing the WHO’s historic decision on January 30th.

Was there a Conflict of Interest as defined by the WHO? The WHO’s largest donor is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which together with the WEF and CEPI had already announced in Davos the development of a Covid-19 vaccine prior to the historic January 30th launching of the PHEIC.

January 28, 2020: The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the novela corona virus had been isolated. To this date, the process of identification of the virus has not been made public.

January 30, 2020: The WHO’s Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

The first stage of this crisis was launched by the WHO on January 30th. While officially it was not designated as a “Pandemic”, it nonetheless contributed to spearheading the fear campaign.

From the very outset, the estimates of “confirmed positive cases” have been part of a “Numbers Game”.

In some cases the statistics were simply not mentioned and in other cases the numbers were inflated with a view to creating panic.

The number of “confirmed cases” based on faulty estimates (PCR) used to justify this far reaching decision was ridiculously low.

The Worldwide population outside China is of the order of 6.4 billion. On January 30, 2020 outside China there were:

83 cases in 18 countries, and only 7 of them had no history of travel in China. (see WHO, January 30, 2020).

On January 29, 2020, the day preceding the launching of the PHEI (recorded by the WHO), there were 5 cases in the US, 3 in Canada, 4 in France, 4 in Germany.

There was no “scientific basis” to justify the launching of a Worldwide public health emergency.

Screenshot of WHO table, January 29, 2200,

one day prior to the WHO decision to declare a global public health emergency

Those ridiculously low numbers (not mentioned by the media) were used to spearhead a Worldwide fear campaign.

January 31, 2020: President Trump’s Decision to Suspend Air Travel with China

Whereas the WHO “[did] not recommend any travel or trade restrictions” the five so-called “confirmed cases” in the US were sufficient to “justify” President Trump’s January 31st decision to suspend air travel to China while precipitating a hate campaign against ethnic Chinese throughout the Western World.

This historic January 31st decision paved the way towards the disruption of international commodity trade as well as Worldwide restrictions on air travel.

And those flawed “confirmed cases” were for the most part using the standard RT-PCR test.

February 20-21, 2020. Worldwide Covid Data Outside China: The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

While China reported a total of 75,567 cases of COVID-19, (February 20) the confirmed cases outside China were abysmally low and the statistics based in large part on the the PCR test used to confirm the “Worldwide spread of the virus” were questionable to say the least. Moreover, out of the 75,567 cases in China, a large percentage had recovered. And recovery figures were not acknowledged by the media.

On the day of Dr. Tedros’ historic press conference (February 20, 2020) the recorded number of confirmed cases outside China was 1073 of which 621 were passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship (stranded in Japanese territorial waters).

From a statistical point of view, the WHO decision pointing to a potential “spread of the virus Worldwide” did not make sense.

On February 20th, 57.9% of the Worldwide Covid-19 “confirmed cases” were from the Diamond Princess, hardly representative of a Worldwide “statistical trend”.The official story is as follows:

A Hong Kong based passenger who had disembarked from the Diamond Princess in Hong Kong on January 25 developed pneumonia and was tested positive for the novela coronavirus on January 30.

He was reported to have travelled on January 10, to Shenzhen on mainland China (which borders on Hong Kong’s new territories).

The Diamond Princess arrived at Yokohama on February 3. A quarantine was imposed on the cruiser See NCBI study.

Many passengers fell sick due to the confinement on the boat.

All the passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess undertook the PCR test.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 691 on February 23.

From the standpoint of assessing Worldwide statistical trends, the data doesn’t stand up. Without the Diamond Princess data, the so-called confirmed cases worldwide outside China on February 2oth would have been of the order of 452, out of a population of 6.4 billion.

Examine the WHO Graph below. The blue indicates the confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess (international conveyance) (which arrived in Yokohama on February 3, 2020), many of whom were sick, confined to their rooms for more than two weeks (quarantine imposed by Japan). All passengers and crew took the RT-PCR test (which does not detect or identify Covid-19).

Needless to say, this so-called data was instrumental in spearheading the fear campaign and the collapse of financial markets in the course of the month of February. (see section below)

Source WHO, February 28,2020

The February 2020 Financial Crisis. The 2020 Corona Crash

February 20-21, 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020 Financial Crash.

February 20th, 2020: At a press conference on Thursday the 20th of February afternoon (CET Time) in a briefing in Geneva, the WHO Director General. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that he was

“concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing” …

“I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

These “shock and awe” statements contributed to heightening the fear campaign, despite the fact that the number of confirmed cases outside China was exceedingly low.

Officially 1073 cases Worldwide.

Excluding the Diamond Princess, 452 so-called “confirmed cases” Worldwide outside China, for a population of 6.4 billion recorded by the WHO on February 20th, 15 in the US, 8 in Canada, 9 in the UK. (February 2020).

A larger number of cases outside China were recorded in South Korea (153 cases according to WHO) and Italy (recorded by national authorities).

WHO data recorded on February 2020 at the outset of the so-called Covid Financial Crash (right)

The statement by Dr. Tedros (based on flawed concepts and statistics), set the stage for the February financial collapse triggered by inside information, foreknowledge, derivative trade, short-selling and a galore of hedge fund operations.

Whoever had foreknowledge (inside information) of the WHO Director General’s February 20th statement would have reaped significant monetary gains.

Was there a conflict of interest? The WHO receives funds from the Gates Foundation. And Bill Gates has “60% of his assets invested in equities [including stocks and index funds]”, according to a September 2019 CNBC report.

The stock market crash initiated on February 20th referred to as the 2020 Coronavirus Crash, was categorized as:

“the fastest fall in global stock markets in financial history, and the most devastating crash since the Wall Street Crash of 1929.”

The cause of the financial crash was (according to analysts), V. The Virus. The spread of the virus outside China.

The “killer virus” fear campaign coupled with Dr. Tedros’ timely “warnings” of the need to implement a Worldwide pandemic indelibly served the interests of Wall Street’s institutional speculators and hedge funds. The financial crash led to a major shift in the distribution of money wealth. (see analysis below)

In the week following the February 20-21 WHO announcement, the Dow Jones collapsed by 12% (CNBC, February 28, 2020). According to analysts, the plunge of the DJIA was the result of the Worldwide spread of the virus. A nonsensical statement in contradiction with the (small) number of WHO Covid positive estimates, most of which were based on the faulty PCR test.On Monday, February 24th upon the reopening of stock markets, there was an unprecedented plunge in the Dow Jones attributable to the “impending dangers” that “Covid was spreading Worldwide creating uncertainties in financial markets”. .Stocks fell sharply on Monday ( February 24) as the number of coronavirus cases outside China surged, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown from the virus spreading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,031.61 points lower, or 3.56%, at 27,960.80.” (CNBC) (emphasis added)

Dow Jones Industrial Average December 2019 – March 2020

Also on February 24th, Trump requested a $1.25 billion emergency aid.

According to the BBC, Worldwide stock markets saw sharp falls “because of concerns about the economic impact of the virus”, suggesting that the Virus was “the invisible “hand” responsible for the decline of financial markets.

COVID-19 was narrowly identified as the catalyst of the financial crash.

Who was behind this catalyst? Who was behind the fear campaign which contributed to triggering chaos and uncertainty on financial markets?

March 11, 2020: The Covid-19 Pandemic, Lockdown, Closing Down of 190 National Economies

The WHO Director General had set the stage in his February 21st Press Conference. “the world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic”. The WHO had called upon countries to be “in a phase of preparedness”.

On March 11, 2020: the WHO officially declared a Worldwide pandemic at a time when there were 18,000 confirmed cases and 4291 deaths out of a total World population outside China of the order of 6.4 billion people. What do these “statistics” tell you?

Immediately following the March 11 WHO announcement the fear campaign went into high gear. As in the case of the February 20-21 crash, the March 11 statement by the WHO Director General had set the stage. Stock markets crashed worldwide. On the following morning, the Dow (DJIA) plummeted by 9.99% (A decline of 2,352.60 to close at 21,200.62). Black Thursday, March 12, 2020 was “the Dow’s worst day” since 1987. A massive transfer of financial wealth had taken place in favor of America’s billionaires.

Confinement instructions were transmitted to 193 member states of the United Nations. Politicians are the instruments of powerful financial interests. Was this far-reaching decision justified as a means to combating the Virus?

Unprecedented in history, applied almost simultaneously in a large number countries, entire sectors of the World economy were destabilized. Small and medium sized enterprises were driven into bankruptcy. Unemployment and poverty are rampant.

In some countries famines have erupted. The social impacts of these measures are devastating. The health impacts (mortality, morbidity) of these measures including the destabilization of the system of national health care (in numerous countries) far surpass those attributed to Covid-19. (For further details see author’s article here,

Billionaire Enrichment. The Appropriation and Redistribution of Wealth

Billionaire wealth has increased dramatically since early February. There are three distinct phases, which are directly related to the corona crisis, each of which is marked by major shifts in the distribution of global wealth.

The financial crisis initiated on February 20th, was conducive to a dramatic redistribution of money wealth and ownership of financial assets. Foreknowledge, inside information and speculative trade played a key role. Was there foreknowledge of WHO’s Dr. Tedros February 20th Statement? The March 11 lockdown and closing down of the national economies of 190 UN member states, which triggered corporate as well as SME bankruptcies Worldwide. The March 11 event was also marked by the plunge of stock markets worldwide, starting on Black Thursday March 12, 2020. The third stage of billionaire enrichment pertains to the implementation of the so-called “Second Wave” which consists in triggering a renewed wave of bankruptcies.

The redistribution of wealth in favor of the billionaire class is confirmed by an IPS study pertaining to the closing down of the global economy.

The combined wealth of U.S. billionaires increased by $850 billion since March 18th, 2020, an increase of over 28 percent. (This estimate does not account for the increase in wealth during the period preceding March 18, which was marked by a series of stock market crashes).

On March 18, 2020, U.S. billionaires had combined wealth of $2.947 trillion. By October 8th, their wealth has surged to $3.8 trillion ($3.798 billion to be exact).

At the global level, billionaires are big winners during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a recent UBS report, the roughly 2,189 global billionaires now have $10.2 trillion. This is an estimated increase of $1.5 trillion during the pandemic looking at both UBS and Forbes billionaire data from 2019.

The table below identifies the increase in personal wealth of the five richest US billionaires (March 18- June 17, 2020). (Not outlined in the Table, the wealth of US billionaires increased by another $266 billion from June to October 2020).

Let us now briefly reflect on the Second Wave which is now being imposed on millions of people.

The Second Wave

September-October 2020. The financial establishment has instructed governments to implement what is tantamount to a second bankrupcy program using the pretext and justification that the number of Covid positive cases has increased.

In all likelihood this second wave will lead to the further process of appropriation and concentration of wealth.

Concurrently, there is a tendency towards totalitarian forms of government.

All forms of social activity are affected including family reunions, weddings and funerals, public gatherings, not to mention the closure of schools, universities, museums, sports and cultural events. Police state measures are now being applied to enforce compliance. And people accept!

At the outset of the Second Wave, the process of postponing the reopening of the global economy will indelibly contribute to wiping out (regional and local) small and medium sized enterprises worldwide, while also precipitating the bankruptcy of entire sectors of the World economy including airlines, hotel chains and the tourist industry. This in turn will lead to the appropriation of real assets by powerful financial interests.

The fear campaign has once again gone into high gear.

Official statistics based on faulty and manipulated estimates of so-called “confirmed” Covid positive cases constitute the basis for justifying these diabolical measures.

V the virus is presented as the Threat. But the Virus has no direct impact on key economic variables.

What is at stake is unprecedented: It’s a global neoliberal agenda carried out by corrupt governments on behalf of the financial establishment.

Common sense tells us that the closure of the global economy destroys people’s lives.

Disrupting the fear campaign constitutes the first step towards reversing the tide

For details on the economic impacts. Related article

Combating The Virus: Mass Unemployment is Not the Solution

ANNEX

The Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR)

The standard test used to detect / identify SARS-2 around the World is The Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR) which is used to estimate and tabulate the number of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases. (This is not the only test used. Observations below pertain solely to the standard PCR).

According to Nobel Laureate Dr. Kary Mullis, who invented the PCR test:

“PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself. The specific fragment detected is determined by the somewhat arbitrary choice of DNA primers used which become the ends of the amplified fragment.”

The PCR test was never intended to identify the virus.

The standard PCR Test applied in relation to Covid-19 does not detect or identify the virus. What it detects are fragments of several viruses, according to renowned Swiss immunologist Dr B. Stadler. According to Dr. Pascal Sacré, “these tests detect viral particles, genetic sequences, not the whole virus”

“Fragments of viruses positive” does not mean “SARS-2 positive” (or Covid-19 Positive).

What governments have done is to give the PCR positive test a single label namely Covid-19

Once the Covid-19 Positive label is established and accepted, it is then subject to numerous forms of manipulation, not to mention the falsification of death certificates.

Below are the criteria of the CDC which firmly acknowledges that “a positive [covid-19] infection” could be the result of “co-infection with other viruses… The agent detected may not be the cause disease”.

The criteria and guidelines confirmed by the CDC pertaining to “The CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Diagnostic Panel” are as follows (Read carefully):

Results are for the identification of 2019-nCoV RNA. The 2019-nCoV RNA is generally detectable in upper and lower respiratory specimens during infection. Positive results are indicative of active infection with 2019-nCoV but do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease. Laboratories within the United States and its territories are required to report all positive results to the appropriate public health authorities.

Negative results do not preclude 2019-nCoV infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions. Negative results must be combined with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information.

