Selected Articles: The Second Wave: Testing, Testing, “Covid is on the Rise”

Video: The Second Wave: Testing, Testing, “Covid is on the Rise”. The Lockdown

By Peter Koenig and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 03 2020

Peter Koenig and Prof. Michel Chossudovsky discuss “The Second Wave” in a new GRTV video interview.

COVID and Its Man-Made Gigantic Collateral Damage: The Great Reset – A Call for Civil Disobedience

By Peter Koenig, November 03 2020

According to the various associations of Doctors for the Truth, concluded based on their experience, more than 50% of the so-called RT-PCM deliver “false positives”.

It’s Only a Lawn Sign; Well, Perhaps Far More. How Being ‘a Minority’ Feels

By Barbara Nimri Aziz, November 03 2020

With quarrels raging over disappearing campaign lawn signs, rattled American liberals may now appreciate how being ‘a minority’ feels.

The Flawed COVID-19 Vaccine Testing Programs

By Dr. Gary G. Kohls, November 02 2020

There doesn’t appear to be much difference between the testing protocols of the dozens of pharmaceutical companies that are working on developing a vaccine for the elusive (and therefore dubious) SARS virus that has not actually yet been isolated in the lab, much less been reproducibly-grown in living tissue cultures.

The Contours of Resistance Beyond the Election

By Black Alliance for Peace, November 03 2020

No matter which party wins the White House on November 3, one thing is certain: The objective crisis of the system will force the winning political party to be guided by a logic that concludes domestic repression and warmongering abroad are necessary.

America After the Election: A Few Hard Truths About the Things that Won’t Change

By John W. Whitehead, November 03 2020

No matter who wins this presidential election, you can rest assured that the new boss will be the same as the old boss, and we—the permanent underclass in America—will continue to be forced to march in lockstep with the police state in all matters, public and private.

The US Republic, Trump and the Authoritarian Fear Mongering Club

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, November 03 2020

It’s an oxymoron with a long history: American democracy. In referring to the United States, it does not exist.

Shameful Treatment of Refugees on Greek Island: A Snapshot

By Prof. Richard Hardigan, November 03 2020

On Sunday, October 11, Mohammad was lying on the road, holding his foot and screaming in pain. “You treat us worse than dogs!” he shouted at the hospital. A twenty-year-old refugee from the province of Homs in Syria he, like so many of his countrymen, had fled the war in an attempt to build a life in Europe.

Same Story, Different Decade: How WHO’s Definition of a Global Pandemic Benefits Big Pharma

By Jeremy Loffredo, November 03 2020

When WHO broadened its definition of global pandemic in 2009, H1N1 vaccine makers profited at taxpayers’ expense. COVID vaccine makers will likely reap even more benefits.

Tourism Industry to Lose Over $1 Trillion and Can Reduce Global GDP by up to 2.8%

By Nica San Juan, November 03 2020

Tourism, which is the third largest export sector in the global economy, is among the worst impacted sectors by the global pandemic. According to the research data analyzed and gathered by StockApps.com, international tourist numbers in 2020 could decline by 58% to 78%.