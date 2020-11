Watch

Journalist Kristinn Hrafnsson discusses the corrupt partisanship of the mainstream media and how they are lapdogs for the establishment. He gives an update on the Julian Assange case, the severe mistreatment of Assange and his case, and what a Biden vs. Trump presidency would mean for Assange.

November 04, 2020

