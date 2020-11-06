Selected Articles: Americans Do Not Need the American Empire

By Global Research News

Global Research, November 06, 2020

The Task of ‘Sleepy Joe’ Is to Put Liberal America Right Back to Sleep

By Jonathan Cook, November 06 2020

After four years of Trump and in the midst of a pandemic, the idea of sleeping through the next presidential term probably sounded pretty appealing to liberals. Most of them have spent their whole political lives asleep.

Israel Carries Out Largest West Bank Demolition Operation in a Decade

By Ahmad Al-Bazz and Oren Ziv, November 06 2020

In the largest West Bank demolition operation in a decade, Israeli military authorities on Tuesday razed around 70 structures in the Jordan Valley’s Humsa al-Fuqa community in the occupied West Bank.

Imperial Overstretch Arrives: Americans Do Not Need the American Empire

By Philip Giraldi, November 06 2020

While it has been useful to consider how things might change, possibly for the worse, one must also recognize that much of what happens in the U.S. and in its far-flung empire operates by virtue of its own internal dynamics and rules, something that is often referred to as the “Deep State” or perhaps more accurately as the Establishment.

The US Presidential Election: The View from Outside

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, November 06 2020

The picture is increasingly ugly, and the view from political outsiders is a mix of concern laced with a touch of bemusement. Various countries and organisations were weighing in on the US elections in a manner normally reserved for seedier regimes and states in ill repair.

The Corporate Dictatorship of the Very Rich

By Nora Fernandez, November 06 2020

The wealthy improve their image financing self-serving projects they present as “serving others” but few question their motives or suspect them of hidden agendas. Most take billionaires at face value and forget how they made their fortunes.

Confronting Bipartisan Repression and the US-led Axis of Domination Beyond Election Day

By Ajamu Baraka, November 06 2020

No matter who sits in the white peoples’ house, we will have to continue to fight for social justice, democracy, and People(s)-Centered Human Rights. “Our survival depends on seeing this violent, barbarian behemoth for what it is.”

Censorship: US Department of Justice (DOJ) Closes Down Canada’s Independent Media Site AHT. Professor Anthony Hall

By Anthony Hall, November 05 2020

We stand in firm support of The American Herald Tribune and Professor Anthony Hall, who has the courage to confront the US corporate media.

Controlling Information to Protect Us?

By Prof. Ruel F. Pepa, November 05 2020

For such institutions or organizations to control information as to hide the truth from the public to whom they are accountable is an obvious act of perfidy that openly desecrates the inviolability of public trust.

The Corona Pandemic and Trump’s Trade War against China: America’s Dependence on “Made in China”. Potential Disruption of the US Economy

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 05 2020

What Prospects for trade relations with China, in the wake of the 2020 US November Presidential Election?

Former British Prime Minister May Leads Lockdown Rebellion as UK Struggles Against Second COVID Wave

By Johanna Ross, November 06 2020

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has led a backbench rebellion against a second lockdown, demanding the government provide more statistics on the adverse harm the first lockdown had on people's health.