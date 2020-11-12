Nagorno-Karabakh Leader Revealed Moral Crisis of Armenian Troops

By South Front

November 12, 2020

Arayik Harutyunyan, President of the de-facto state of Artsakh, has called on the region’s Armenians to stop looking for traitors and return to the region.

In a video message on November 11, Harutyunyan revealed a number of moral issues that led to the collapse of Armenian forces in Karabakh.

On October 3, when the enemy reached Matagis, part of the military retreated from the Yehniker area, there were not enough resources to provide the rear. When we were supposed to go to Yehnikner with our elite units and the Armenian special forces, our units refused to go there. I asked, begged, said that I would go ahead, but received a negative answer! They didn’t go with me, they left the President of their country alone.

Harutyunyan said Armenian forces suffered from a severe shortage in human resources since the outbreak of the battle in Karabakh. He reminded of the warnings he issued over this matter on October 3 and 18.

“Every time I was telling that we need human resources,” Harutyunyan said, “Few days ago a Russian military analyst noted that if we wanted to win we needed to mobilize 80-100 thousand people, if not, you lose. I don’t want to say how many people joined, left the troops, and left the 18 years old alone.”

The president added that 18-20-year-old conscripts were the main forces that were fighting against the Azerbaijani military and its allies in Karabakh.

“I bow before them [young conscripts], who are still protecting the borders of our country,” he said.

Harutyunyan acknowledged that Azerbaijani drones inflicted heavy losses on Armenian troops in Karabakh, which were left for days without any air defense.

The president ended his message by calling on residents of Artsakh, who are currently taking refuge in Armenia, to refrain from participating in political revolts and return home.

“Don’t give in to provocations aimed at destroying our county. We need unity, we must be consolidated to fight an external enemy, which continues to wreck our unity,” Harutyunyan said.

The president went on to promise that the infrastructure in the region will be restored in a few days. He also claimed that Artsakh state have enough resources to ensure that there will be no social problems in the region.

Harutyunyan was one of the leaders blamed by the public following the Russian-brokered peace deal that ended the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is yet to address the loss in an honest manner.

