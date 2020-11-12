Selected Articles: Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy

By Global Research News

Global Research, November 12, 2020

The Covid “Pandemic”: Destroying People’s Lives. Engineered Economic Depression. Global “Coup d’Etat”?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 12 2020

It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society. And for What? The Lies are sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and repetitive “Covid alerts” for the last ten months. … It is a process of social engineering.

Who Chooses the Official, Governmentally-Approved “Health Experts”?

By Prof. Bill Willers, November 12 2020

You have to hand it to governmental health experts: All are uniformly “on message”. Meanwhile, abundant medical expertise from around the world at odds with official messaging is rendered invisible.

Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy

By Manlio Dinucci, November 12 2020

What are the programmatic foreign policy lines that Joe Biden will implement when he takes office in the White House? He announced it with a detailed article in Foreign Affairs magazine (March / April 2020), that formed the basis of the 2020 Platform approved in August by the Democratic Party.

Elections 2020: Everybody Knows the Fight Was Fixed

By Edward Curtin, November 12 2020

Ask yourself: Has the power of the oligarchic, permanent warfare state with its propaganda and spy networks, its vast intelligence apparatus, increased or decreased in the past half century? Who is winning the battle, the people or the ruling elites? The answer is obvious.

The Coming Weeks Could be the Period of Greatest Threat to Venezuela

By Franklin Frederick, November 12 2020

Trump has not yet accepted electoral defeat, and his remaining days as U.S. presidency until Biden’s inauguration may represent the period of greatest threat of armed intervention in Venezuela, especially before December 6, the date of the country’s next legislative elections.

Will Trump Push Israeli Annexation Before January 20? And Israel Might Grab ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Chance

By Philip Weiss, November 12 2020

Trump will push annexation of West Bank, and if Netanyahu sees it as in his political interest to be antagonistic to Biden, he will accede, say two prominent Israel lobbyists.

Tensions and Uncertainty Regarding US Elections Could Lead America into a State of Social Chaos

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, November 12 2020

Trump accuses Biden of defrauding the election results and calls for a new count. In this sense, Trump has judicialized the elections and hopes to remain in the presidency by the Court’s decision, which makes the scenario open to several possibilities, without a “clear victory” for Biden, as many media agencies have reported worldwide.

Chilling Times on The Greek Island of Samos. The Plight of Refugees

By Chris Jones, November 12 2020

Bad things are happening on Samos. At the end of October the earthquake hit with all its devastating consequences as hundreds lost their homes. The damage is still being assessed. And now some 12 days later the aftershocks continue. One this morning registered as 4.1 R.

US De-Lists Uyghur Terrorist Organization Aimed at China

By Brian Berletic, November 12 2020

In essence – the US State Department is simply removing a known and still very active terrorist organization from its lists to both politically attack and undermine China further – but to also likely provide more direct support to the group and those affiliated with it in Washington’s widening conflict against Beijing.

Is Silver Leading Bitcoin or Is Bitcoin Leading Silver?

By Hubert Moolman, November 12 2020

Is silver leading Bitcoin or is Bitcoin leading silver? Well, it depends on which time framing one is looking at.