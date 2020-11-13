The US Federal Election Commission Chairman Trey Trainor believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots and that the 2020 US Presidential Elections may be illegitimate.



By ICH and Agencies

November 13, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – US Federal Election Commission ChairmanSays 2020 US Election May Be Illegitimate Due To Widespread Fraud

During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Trainor said locations not granting observers access to watch the ballot counting process could be involved in voter fraud.

“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”

Despite winning a court order, which allows the Trump campaign to send observers to watch ballot counting in Pennsylvania from six feet away, Trainor said ballot watchers “have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way.”

He said when observers have been permitted to watch, the goalpost has been moved away from the six feet required by the court order.

He said the lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign are “very valid allegations” that need to be “fully vetted” by the court system. He predicts some of the legal challenges will likely end up in the Supreme Court.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/55867.htm