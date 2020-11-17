Selected Articles: Are We Being Told the Truth About COVID-19?

By Global Research News

Global Research, November 17, 2020

The Imperative to Achieve National Improved Medicare for All

By Margaret Flowers, November 17 2020

Health care will be a major issue early in the new Biden/Harris administration. Unemployment is still high with over a million people applying for unemployment benefits last week and 42.6% of working age people without a job.

Video: Are We Being Told the Truth About COVID-19?

By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, November 17 2020

According to Prof. Bhakdi, “this virus is no more deadly than a seasonal flu and for people under 70, it is even less deadly than the seasonal flu. If you are under 70, your chances of dying with this virus are less than 0.1 percent. In fact, there are about 0.05 percent.”

Don’t Call the Cops. Especially if Your Loved Ones Are Old, Disabled or Have Special Needs

By John W. Whitehead, November 17 2020

Walter Wallace Jr.—a troubled 27-year-old black man with a criminal history and mental health issues—was no saint. Still, he didn’t deserve to die in a hail of bullets fired by two police officers who clearly had not been adequately trained in how to de-escalate encounters with special needs individuals.

Will Biden Seek to De-escalate Tensions with China and Russia?

By Shane Quinn, November 17 2020

A crucial advantage that China enjoys over its Western rivals, principally the United States, is the country’s rebuffing of neoliberalism. Under its present leadership, Beijing’s influence over corporations and private power has increased substantially.

Jammu and Kashmir: Implications for Regional and Global Peace

By Robert Fantina, November 17 2020

By looking at what the Israeli model, that Chakravorty is so anxious to implement in Kashmir, has meant for the Palestinians and for peace in the Middle East, we can draw some conclusions on what the result may mean for Kashmir and peace there and in neighboring countries.

Hollywood’s ‘Songbird’: “Puts the Scare” in People during a “Pandemic”

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, November 17 2020

Hollywood knows how to put the scare in people. Songbird, a new film produced by Michael Bay and directed by Adam Mason exploits the Covid-19 pandemic which complements the mainstream-media’s (MSM) fear campaign among its audience.

Oxford University’s Ties to Nuclear Weapons Industry Revealed

By Ben Jacob, November 17 2020

Freedom of Information requests have revealed that Oxford University accepted at least £726,706 from the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), the designer and producer of the UK’s nuclear warheads, during the years 2017-19 alone.

Video: German Lawyer Sues the World Over Coronavirus

By Reiner Fuellmich and Patrick Bet-David, November 17 2020

Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee.

Former Pfizer Vice-President Dr. Michael Yeadon Questions Company’s Vaccine ‘Breakthrough’ Spin

By John O’Sullivan, November 17 2020

Yesterday Pfizer announced to much media fanfare that it has a breakthrough in the search for a reliable COVID-19 vaccine claiming studies showed it can prevent 90% of people contracting the virus. But respected former vice-president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, raises serious concerns.

Trump Administration Rushes to Auction Off Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Drilling Rights Before Biden Inauguration

By Brett Wilkins, November 17 2020

In what critics are calling a parting gift to the fossil fuel industry, the Trump administration on Tuesday will ask oil and gas companies to choose which areas of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska—which is the sacred homeland of the Gwich'in Indigenous people—they would like to drill.