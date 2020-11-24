Selected Articles: Biden’s “War Cabinet” Taking Shape

By Global Research News

Global Research, November 24, 2020

Joe Biden’s New National Security Picks Are Very Troubling

By Julia Rock and Andrew Perez, November 24 2020

Joe Biden’s first national security hires have been consulting for defense contractors or working for industry-funded think tanks. The picks are of a piece with Biden’s entire career of backing US imperialism rather than bucking it.

Biden/Harris Regime’s “War Cabinet” Taking Shape

By Stephen Lendman, November 24 2020

According to Bloomberg News on Sunday, Tony Blinken — longtime Biden foreign policy advisor — is expected to be named the likely incoming regime’s secretary of state. He, Flournoy, and Joe Biden backed all US new millennium preemptive wars on nonbelligerent nations.

Doctors for Assange Statement. Ongoing Torture and Neglect

By Doctors for Assange, November 24 2020

Our warnings have taken the form of letters to governments; widespread media coverage; public statements and interviews; and two appeals in the premier medical journal, The Lancet. They have been widely referenced in the media, by advocates and by politicians of conscience. Now, one year on, the torture and medical neglect of Mr Assange not only continues unabated but has intensified.

On Coronavirus, We Must Not Allow Politics to Dictate Science

By Rep. Ron Paul, November 24 2020

In these past couple of weeks, two important studies have been published that could dramatically increase our understanding of the Covid-19 disease. Adding to the science of how we understand and treat this disease is something that should be welcomed, because properly understood it can save lives.

Canada: The Hypocrisy of Liberals’ Nuclear Policy

By Yves Engler, November 24 2020

A Vancouver MP’s last-minute withdrawal from a recent webinar on Canada’s nuclear arms policy highlights Liberal hypocrisy. The government says they want to rid the world of nuclear weapons but refuse to take a minimal step to protect humanity from the serious threat.

“Fauci’s First Fraud”: Documentary Exposes Decades-old Lies Behind the Man Who Cancelled Thanksgiving

By John C. A. Manley, November 24 2020

While millions are eating turkey dinners alone, I recommend they toast the man behind this unofficial Thanksgiving lockdown by watching a documentary about earlier acronyms he popularized: HIV and AIDS. Fauci’s First Fraud is a 2020 independent film exposing how Fauci perpetuated misinformation over the AIDS pandemic leading to millions of deaths.

Skewed Responsibility: Australian War Crimes in Afghanistan

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, November 24 2020

The findings of the four-year investigation, led by New South Wales Court of Appeal Justice and Army Reserve Major-General Paul Brereton, point to “credible evidence” that 39 Afghan non-combatants and prisoners were allegedly killed by Australian special forces personnel. Two others were also treated with cruelty.

Terrorism Advances in Mozambique

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, November 24 2020

Terrorism is advancing strongly in Africa, while international society remains silent. Jihadist penetration in Mozambique is absolutely out of control and threatens to spread across southern Africa.

China’s Reaction to an Unannounced US Visit to Taiwan

By Peter Koenig, November 24 2020

China has reacted strongly to a senior US official’s unannounced visit to Taiwan, warning that it will take legitimate and necessary action according to circumstances.

UK Government Running ‘Orwellian’ Unit to Block Release of ‘Sensitive’ Information

By Peter Geoghegan, Jenna Corderoy, and Lucas Amin, November 24 2020

The British government has been accused of running an ‘Orwellian’ unit in Michael Gove’s office that instructs Whitehall departments on how to respond to Freedom of Information requests and shares personal information about journalists.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2020